Watch lollipop lady Klara Remmington introduce her well-loved lollipop cat Bandit, who follows her out of the front door to work in the morning and helps school children learn the green cross code.

Klara Remmington, 45, and five-year-old lollipop cat Bandit, work a crossing together in Bushey, Hertfordshire, every weekday morning and afternoon during the school year.

The cat started tagging along a few months ago and is now a regular fixture - especially in the rain. Klara, who has been a lollipop lady for eight years, says the children and parents at Highwood Primary love Bandit. She says that all the children are on first-name bases with Bandit and that drivers find it "hysterical" that he crosses the road following the kids.

Klara Remmington with (from left) Grace Pratt, 10, Elena Michalczuk, 11, Amy Brooks, 11, Cordelia Donald, 9, and Bandit the cat. | James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

At the end of the last academic year, Klara and Bandit received a number of cards from the kids to thank them for all their help.

Klara said: “When he first started coming out, there were a few heart-in-mouth moments when he didn't understand that he wasn't supposed to go into the road! He was inches away from some car wheels - he's risked a few of his nine lives. Now he's got the idea.