The video, which has gained over a million views, shows players heading the ball to each other as they stand waist-deep in floodwater on the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows the moment a football team went for a swim on their flooded pitch.

Storm Bert caused the Gloucestershire pitch to flood at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydney Town AFC posted the footage to social media on November 24. In the caption, the club wrote: “Can’t believe I’m saying this… but GAME ON! Teams are out and kick off is imminent.”

In the video, which has now had 1.2million views on X, the players can be seen wading into waist-height floodwater, before heading the ball between them and swimming across the pitch.

There was also severe flooding in Todmorden at the weekend.

In a clip posted to X by Bill Cook on November 23, flood waters can be seen gushing down the tracks at Walsden station after a rapid snow melt and heavy rain in the area.