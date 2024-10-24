This video More videos

Watch the moment a lost dog gets rescued - after she caused the motorway to temporarily shut down 8 TIMES while his family were on holiday.

Footage shows the moment a missing dog was finally rescued - after she caused eight temporary motorway closures in 11 days. Nicola Patterson, 33, received a call while on a trip to Majorca with her husband and two young children to say that her beloved dog Phoebe had gone missing.

Footage shows the moment a missing dog was finally rescued - after she caused eight temporary motorway closures in 11 days. Nicola Patterson, 33, received a call while on a trip to Majorca with her husband and two young children to say that her beloved dog Phoebe had gone missing.

Missing dog escaped from garden

The Welsh Springer Spaniel was being looked after by a friend in Bean, near Dartford, when she knocked the latch on the back gate and escaped from their garden. After getting the dreaded news, owner Nicola immediately booked a flight for her and her seven-month-old baby.

She said: “I flew home – I didn’t sleep all of Tuesday night and on Wednesday I got a really late-night flight home for me and my baby. I got back to Stansted at around 2am on Thursday morning and managed to get home at 3am but I was out looking by 5am.”

Lost Dog Phoebe group on Facebook

Meanwhile, Nicola's brother and his flat mate made it their mission to find Phoebe, sharing her pictures on social media to spread the word. The Lost Dog Phoebe Facebook group would grow to more than 1,000 members in just two weeks following her initial disappearance on Tuesday, August 27.

Although there were sightings across Kent, it appeared Phoebe had crossed over the A2 on a footbridge and upon reaching some industrial units, panicked and ran away. Nicola said: “Every time there had been a sighting they [her brother and friend] got there just after she’d gone.

Spaniel spotted on A2

“We didn’t really know where to start looking because we had people calling in saying ‘I think I’ve seen your dog’ and wherever it was, we would go.” After hearing from National Highways about a report of a spaniel on the side of the A2, the road was temporarily closed for a check, but Phoebe was nowhere to be seen.

There were many sightings around the A2, near the Darenth Interchange, including a call to the DogLost charity to say: “There’s a Spaniel on the hard shoulder”- but the owner was sure this wasn't Phoebe from the picture. Later Nicola was notified by a National Highways staff member that he could see Phoebe on the M25 above the embankment near the Darenth Interchange.

Springer Spaniel Phoebe who went missing while her owner was on a trip to Majorca. | Nicola Patterson / SWNS

‘I just burst into tears’

She was told they would do another rolling roadblock and she would have 12 minutes to go into the scrub and try and get her dog out. The mum-of-two recalled: “Everyone says don’t approach your dog, don’t go near them, don’t shout, but I was being told to do that – so, I did and obviously she didn’t come, and I was scratched to pieces.

“And then all that pent up emotion of my dogs gone missing I just burst into tears, I couldn’t hold it together after that.” In total, Phoebe’s disappearance led to eight temporary motorway closures across an 11-day period, reports KentOnline.

Cameras set up to trace dog

The next day, Lost Dog Recovery UK, set up a camera and food station in a nearby field but the six-year-old pooch, known for being timid, was nowhere to be seen.

By Thursday, September 5 —ten days into her disappearance — Nicki Scriven at Lost Dog Recovery rang National Highways and got permission to put five cameras on the embankment by the M25. Nicola, who lives in Wrotham, said: “On Thursday evening we had a 30-minute road closure of the M25 at seven o’clock at night, which is ridiculous, which is mad.

Phoebe eating the food left for her near the mototrway. | Nicola Patterson / SWNS

“My dad was standing on the bridge with binoculars to check and see if he could see her running out of the embankment.”

Shortly before the closure was due to end, the owner thought she heard the tag of Phoebe’s collar, but with not enough time left, they had to leave - but left cameras in place - until she was spotted the following day and they went to trap her, using some of her favourite sausages.

Hungry dog hadn’t eaten for ten days

She said: “We were told originally we would never get permission to do any of this because of where it was, but apparently highways are under animal welfare laws because she hadn’t eaten for 10 days at this point.” So, Nicki took her time sitting on the hard shoulder watching the Welsh Springer Spaniel eat all the other food that had been left out, while ignoring the expensive food.

On Saturday, September 7, National Highways suspended traffic again so a second trap could be set - and at around 11.20pm, Phoebe spent eight minutes circling the trap and walking away. The video captures the moment she mustered the courage to step inside. Shortly after, Nicki’s van can be seen pulling up on the hard shoulder as she walks over to retrieve Phoebe.

Nicki said: “It was a massive relief, Phoebe had settled in the worst area ever, and now we had to get her off, plus two heavy traps and all our equipment.” Another road closure followed as the team cleared up its gear.

At around 12.15am Nicola was reunited with her beloved dog, Phoebe after almost two weeks of turmoil.

Speaking of the reunion, she said: “They’d put the dog crate up to the back door and they undid it and she came flying in bouncing through the back door and she was so happy to see us. Apart from being skinny and a bit of skin missing from her pads, there was nothing else wrong with her. She was bouncing around like she’d just been out for a walk, not that she’d been missing for 11 days.”

Happy dog reunited with owners

Having mobilised an impressive team of volunteers, the following days were spent taking down the hundreds of posters across the county.