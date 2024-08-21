OnlyFans model bought £200k dream home after neighbours threatened to call police over raunchy content
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An OnlyFans model has just bought a £200,000 dream home - miles away from the area where she was snubbed over her raunchy content. In a video (click to play above), mum-of-two Laura Whyte, 30, claims she went from living off £35 per week in benefits to raking in £5k each month on the adult content site. But, she adds, locals sent her anonymous messages threatening to call the police and HMRC about her new job.
And she says some local mums in tiny Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, even said they would call social services unless she took down her content. But, Laura refused - and now she’s saved up £60k for a deposit on her dream house, which she says she couldn’t have managed without OnlyFans.
Bought my dream home
Content creator Laura, now living 30 miles away in Insch, Aberdeenshire, said: “I've managed to get a cottage in the middle of nowhere with just under six acres of land. I also got a bothy along with the property so I’m going to upgrade that to be a studio for my content. It feels like being on holiday all the time - when I used to book holidays it would be to rural locations like this.”
‘Nightmare neighbours’ replaced by deer and foxes
Laura, her partner, and their two children moved to the £200k two-bed property just last week after closing the sale on 8 August. And she says her nightmare neighbours have been replaced by the local wildlife – waking up to birds and deer instead of angry commenters.
While she still receives some cruel comments, she says she doesn’t read them anymore and feels like she’s proved the haters wrong. “It's just a relief to have moved away," she said. “I don't have to wake up and see anyone - instead it’s birds, deer and foxes at nighttime. This is defo my dream property - I've proven them all wrong, that would be my message.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.