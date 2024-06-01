Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the aircraft detaches from the passenger bridge, before its nose slides rapidly across the tarmac.

Shocking video footage shows the moment a passenger plane was blown away from an airport gate by 80mph winds.

The stationery aircraft can be seen on the tarmac, attached to a boarding bridge. The plane is then seen quickly coming loose from the bridge and swinging around, away from the gate. The aircraft’s door is wide open, with its wing narrowly avoiding the passenger bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plane blown away from airport gate by ferocious 80mph winds.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong winds had caused the nose of the American Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, weighing around 90,000 pounds, to be blown across the tarmac after separating from the boarding bridge.

The incident happened at Dallas Fort Worth Airport in Texas on May 28.