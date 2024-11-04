Watch the sweet footage of Moo Deng’s ‘rival’, pygmy hippo calf Haggis, born to parents Otto and Gloria.

Adorable video shows a rare tiny endangered pygmy hippo calf born at Edinburgh Zoo.

The female calf, named Haggis by the wildlife conservation charity, was born to parents Otto and Gloria on October 30.

Posting the footage to X, Edinburgh Zoo referenced Thailand’s viral baby pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng, writing: “Moo Deng? Who deng? Introducing… Haggis”.

Haggis the pygmy hippo calf. | Edinburgh Zoo

Pygmy hippos are native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, primarily Liberia. The species is classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (ICUN) and it is estimated that just 2,500 remain in the wild because of habitat loss.

Hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo, Jonny Appleyard, said: “Haggis is doing really well so far and it is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already. The first 30 days are critical for her development, so the pygmy hippo house will be closed for now to allow us to keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time.

“While Thailand’s Moo Deng has become a viral global icon, it is important to remember that pygmy hippos are incredibly rare. It is great to have our own little ambassador right here in Edinburgh to connect with our visitors and help raise awareness of the challenges the species face in the wild.”

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has launched a prize draw to celebrate Haggis’ birth, giving the lucky winner the opportunity to take part in a unique pygmy hippo experience. The RZSS say every entry into the prize draw helps them to create a world in which nature is “protected, valued and loved”.