Lively lamb with wonky walk beats odds to survive after being squashed in the womb by huge brother

By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 11:02 BST
Videos of wonky the lamb running around and playing with her brother have gone viral on social media.

A cute lamb who has a wonky neck and walk after she was squashed in the womb by her 'enormous' brother is now a social media star.

Watch adorable footage (click to play above), of wonky the lamb - who was squished by her sibling nicknamed 'The Beast,' before she was born.

Croft owner Rhoda Meek who runs Tiree Tea on the Isle of Tiree off Scotland, said there were "no guarantees" the lamb would survive.

But it quickly became clear that the lamb had a "zest for life".

Rhoda Meek started sharing Wonky's progress on her social media accounts, and she quickly attracted attention - with videos reaching over 3 million views.

Rhoda Meek with lamb Wonky.Rhoda Meek with lamb Wonky.
Rhoda Meek with lamb Wonky. | Rhoda Meek / Tiree Tea / SWNS

The videos show the adorable lamb running around the field and playing with her brother.

The lamb now feeds herself, and Rhoda is confident that Wonky will eventually "unwonk" as her neck strengthens.

Fans have commented on Meek's videos, saying: "Wonky has improved so well… lovely to see the change in his head lifting, such a darling little character, moments to love! I totally get your emotional investment in him. Worth every minute. Well done you and Wonky!" Another said: "OK, I need to admit I'm mildly obsessed with wonky! I need her in my life." While another said: "So invested in you Wonky, you got this."

