Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment 21-year-old supermarket worker Jasper Hemsworth is told on a video call that he has won a £160KMaserati, with a top speed of 199mph, in a £20 Omaze prize draw.

An Asda worker has swapped supermarkets for supercars after winning a 160K Maserati - but says he won't take it to work.

Jasper Hemsworth, 21, scooped the 199mph Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo as an “Early Bird Prize” in an Omaze Million Pound House Draw - for £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its Twin-turbo 3.0 V6 engine uses Formula 1-derived technology and produces an impressive 550PS with a whopping 650Nm of torque.

21-year-old Asda worker Jasper Hemsworth with the £160k Maserati he won in an Omaze prize draw. | Omaze / SWNS

Jasper, from Devon, works at his local Asda, as well as volunteering at a local primary school as his dream is to become a teacher one day.

He said: “When Omaze called to tell me I’d won the car, I was surprised and dubious in equal measure, but once it started to sink in, I knew I was going to have to keep it. It's just so beautiful and well made, a real delight to own.

“I didn’t actually have time to celebrate as I had a shift at Asda starting in an hour. I won’t be taking my new car to work as a Maserati might look a little out of place in the Asda car park!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to keep it for special occasions and road trips abroad across Europe with my family. We will do a proper grand tour in it as that's what it's made for after all!”

Jasper hopes his good luck continues and he’ll “one day win an Omaze house to go with my car”.

The latest draw guarantees that one lucky person will win a beautiful house in Yorkshire worth over £2,500,000 - along with £250,000 in cash. You can enter the draw here .