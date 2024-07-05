Travel: Leeds Bradford Airport sees Jet2 flight abandon landing due to strong winds in dramatic video

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:46 BST
Watch as the plane battles with the strong winds, before the pilot abandons his attempted landing and flies away.

Aircrafts landing at the airport yesterday (July 4) as the country went out to vote in the general election were forced to change course.

The above clip was shared by plane spotter Jonathan, who went to the airport to capture footage of the incoming flights as it was “blowing a game”.

The Jet2 flight abandons its landing at Leeds Bradford Airport. | Handout

He said that the Jet2 flight from Tenerife was scheduled to arrive at 1.45pm but made two attempts to land before being diverted to Manchester. He added that he witnessed numerous other flights abandon their landings.

The clip shows the flight struggling to cope with the gusts as it gets ready to touch ground before abandoning the attempt.

Jet2 and Leeds Bradford Airport have been approached for a comment.

