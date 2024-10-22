This video More videos

Video shows the aftermath of a ‘horror’ train crash that has killed one and injured 15 others, as emergency services flock to the scene.

Footage (click to play above) shows the scenes after a moving train crashed into a stationary one on Monday evening (21st Oct), which killed one person. Passengers were filmed leaving the scene and later boarding replacement bus services, but at least 15 were taken to hospital with injuries.

And one witness on board said the driver ran inside carriages to tell everyone to 'brace' as he could do nothing to avoid the impending collision. Jonah Evans, 25, said there were a few injuries on board and one person was airlifted due to a suspected heart attack.

‘We’re about to hit a train’

He added: “There was a train that was stopped and the other train couldn’t stop. And the driver couldn’t get out the way with a train in front. The driver ran in and sat on a chair and said brace yourselves - we’re about to hit a train. Someone lost their teeth, cracked ribs. Because the driver told us it was happening, we could kind of get ready.”

The collision happened on the Cambrian Line at Llanbrynmair, Powys, at around 7.30pm on Monday night. Paramedics, fire and rescue, and British Transport Police were all in attendance. Four helicopters were also spotted in the area in a field before everyone was evacuated from the train, according to witnesses.

‘Cracked ribs and lost teeth’

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed a man had died following the collision but said all other injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm one person has died following a collision between two trains, which occurred near Llanbrynmair in Powys this evening. (Mon)

“A multi-agency response to the incident saw Dyfed-Powys Police officers, along with British Transport Police, Welsh Ambulance Service, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and agencies from the rail industry called to the trainline at just before 7.30pm.

