10 great day trips for Edinburgh children to enjoy during the school summer holidays

2 . Trimontium

Discover Roman Scotland with Trimontium Roman Fort's immersive and interactive Trimontium Experience, with the Melrose attraction offering a free child ticket with a paying adult, and is designed to tie in with the existing ScotRail Kids for a Quid scheme, which allows Edinburgh families to jump on the Borders Railway to visit Trimontium. The Trimontium Experience is where the Roman invasions of Scotland meet the 21st century. Have you ever wanted to explore a Roman fort in its heyday, or come face to face with 2,000 year-old objects found in the Scottish Borders? Through a combination of immersive technologies and an extensive collection of Roman and native Iron Age objects, now you can! | Beeline PRPhoto: Beeline PR