10 great day trips for Edinburgh children to enjoy during the school summer holidays

There are so many great places in the Lothians for Edinburgh school pupils to enjoy a day out during the next six weeks, from educational trips looking into Scotland’s history at places including the National Mining Museum, Abbotsford and Trimontium, to thrill-seeking experiences at Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston and Foxlake in East Lothian.
Many of the attractions on our list are accessible by railway, which is perfect just now during this cost of living crisis, given the Scotrail offer for kids to travel for just £1.
Hopefully our 10 picks give Edinburgh parents some food for thought when it comes to planning a day away during the school summer holidays this year.
1. Foxlake
Foxlake is a 5-star award-winning adventure hub offering a wide variety of unique and adrenaline filled outdoor activities. Including the UK’s first ropes course over water in FoxFall, Wakeboarding, Ringos, Segways, Open Water Swimming and the Aqua Park. Located in the heart of East Lothian, 25 miles east of Edinburgh, Foxlake is nestled in beautiful woodland on the edge of the John Muir Way. It’s the perfect place for family fun, a day out with friends or for individuals to try Wakeboarding at Scotland’s first cable park, brave the course on FoxFall or grab a bite to eat at Jay Birds Larder. All you need for a great day out with the kids. | SubmittedPhoto: submitted
2. Trimontium
Discover Roman Scotland with Trimontium Roman Fort's immersive and interactive Trimontium Experience, with the Melrose attraction offering a free child ticket with a paying adult, and is designed to tie in with the existing ScotRail Kids for a Quid scheme, which allows Edinburgh families to jump on the Borders Railway to visit Trimontium. The Trimontium Experience is where the Roman invasions of Scotland meet the 21st century. Have you ever wanted to explore a Roman fort in its heyday, or come face to face with 2,000 year-old objects found in the Scottish Borders? Through a combination of immersive technologies and an extensive collection of Roman and native Iron Age objects, now you can! | Beeline PRPhoto: Beeline PR
3. Spectacular Jousting Linlithgow
Experience exhilarating horsemanship and impressive skills as the brave and courageous knights battle it out at Linlithgow Palace on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30. Hear the thundering of hooves and the clash of lances as four champions take to the arena for this spectacular show. Why not wander through the living history camps and meet some soldiers fresh from battle? The event runs from 11.30am until 4.30pm each day, with tickets from £9 to £51. | Lisa FergusonPhoto: Lisa Ferguson
4. The Great Tapestry of Scotland
The Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, where you can learn about 420 million years of Scotland's history, is another place you could visit with the kids during the school holidays and take advantage of the ScotRail Kids for a Quid scheme by taking a train on the Borders Railway. The venue is offering an exciting range of free summer holiday activities from July 9 – August 9. Head along for Bookbug sessions, creative workshops like block printmaking, collage, clay making, a singing workshop, and even film-making. These engaging activities will spark creativity and fun. Pre-booking required for some events. See www.greattapestryofscotland.com/summer-holidays-2024/ for more information. | SubmittedPhoto: Submitted
