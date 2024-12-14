10 great Edinburgh Christmas and Hogmanay events to check out

4 . Blackhall St Columba’s Nativity Trail

St Columba's Church in Blackhall, is running a very special Nativity Trail event again this year. All are welcome and it is a free event for all the family especially if you are looking for something Christmassy to do on the last Thursday or Friday before Christmas. It is an interactive Nativity Trail and there is also a Christmas Tree Festival running at the same time. The church will host the trail on Thursday, December 19, 5pm-7pm, Friday, December 20, 4pm-7pm and Saturday, December 20, 10am-12 noon. The Trail is an interactive exploration of the Greatest Story Ever Told. Come along and find out the true meaning of Christmas in a novel and exciting way as you hear the Angel Gabriel's message and go on a journey with Mary to the stable and discover the most wonderful gift we have ever been given. As if that wasn't enough, there is also a Christmas Nativity Escape Room for the older children, which was a huge hit last year. There will be Christmas treats along with teas, coffees and juice available.