10 great Edinburgh Christmas and Hogmanay events to check out

Away from Edinburgh’s main Christmas and Hogmanay festivals in the city centre, there are so many great events taking place across the Capital this festive season.
From nativity trails to high end fine dining, to fun darts with friends and the inaugural festive dining experience at Lost Shore Surf Resort, there is so much to do with family and friends at Christmas and New Year in Edinburgh.
1. The Botanist’s Christmas menu
Want to save your traditional Christmas dinner for December 25th? Enter, The Botanist’s Christmas menu - a set menu featuring festive twists on its signature dishes, available as either a 2 or 3 course menu. Expertly crafted by in-house chefs and created lovingly from scratch, this is the food to celebrate over as party season gets underway. After becoming famous for its head-turning hanging kebabs, The Botanist has created the Turkey Hanging Kebab, and it’s the perfect alternative Christmas meal. Fans of the iconic dish can enjoy orange and cranberry glazed turkey, ham, stuffing balls and pigs-in-blankets on a skewer, with traditional sides of roast potatoes, parsnips, sprouts and glazed carrots, complete with lashings of rich gravy to pour over. The Botanist’s Christmas menu is available until December 24. To view the full menu and pricing and book your spot, visit: https://thebotanist.uk.com/christmas | Submitted
2. Hogmanay at Flight Club Edinburgh
The lively fairground-inspired cocktail and Social Darts bar is hosting a Hogmanay Brunch, but this isn’t just any brunch. At Flight Club, the fun kicks off at noon and doesn’t stop until 2 am. The bar is hosting five two-hour brunch sessions with live DJs throughout the day – the first starting at 12noon and the last starting at 10pm. The beauty of this one is the option of staying for an all-day brunch session until closing, dipping in for a session to gear you up for the evening ahead or joining at 10pm just before the midnight countdown.
Tickets are £35 - £40 and include a bottle of Prosecco or four bottles of beer per person, two hours of bottomless sourdough pizza, and 60 minutes of Social Darts. Book at https://flightclubdarts.com/brunch/hogmanay?venue=edinburgh. | Flight Club Edinburgh
3. Christmas party private hire
Celebrate the festive season at Edinburgh’s best kept secret speakeasy Joao’s Place, tucked away on the 11th floor of W Edinburgh, Joao’s is the perfect party destination to mark the holidays. Soak up the city's twinkling lights while enjoying boastful views of Leith and beyond. Guests are also invited to indulge in delightful nibbles while sipping their favorite cocktails. Joao’s is the ideal location for an intimate Christmas get together with your favorite people. The space is available now for exclusive Christmas party hire.
Visit www.Joasplace.com or follow @joaos_place on Instagram for more information. | JD
4. Blackhall St Columba’s Nativity Trail
St Columba’s Church in Blackhall, is running a very special Nativity Trail event again this year. All are welcome and it is a free event for all the family especially if you are looking for something Christmassy to do on the last Thursday or Friday before Christmas. It is an interactive Nativity Trail and there is also a Christmas Tree Festival running at the same time. The church will host the trail on Thursday, December 19, 5pm-7pm, Friday, December 20, 4pm-7pm and Saturday, December 20, 10am-12 noon. The Trail is an interactive exploration of the Greatest Story Ever Told. Come along and find out the true meaning of Christmas in a novel and exciting way as you hear the Angel Gabriel’s message and go on a journey with Mary to the stable and discover the most wonderful gift we have ever been given. As if that wasn’t enough, there is also a Christmas Nativity Escape Room for the older children, which was a huge hit last year. There will be Christmas treats along with teas, coffees and juice available. | Submitted
