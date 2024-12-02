12 great photos of the Edinburgh Beatles Marathon UK 2024 at Portobello Town Hall

Those in attendance saw 12 local bands perform all 13 albums recorded by the Fab Four, with the event lasting from 12pm until 11pm. The event enjoyed a real family friendly feel, with kids entertainment available for most of the day upstairs, and fans aged from babies to pensioners enjoying the live music on offer all day.

Brothers Stuart and Scott McGachan co-founded The Beatles Marathon UK last year in support of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation – a charity founded by rugby player Doddie Weir OBE, dedicated to funding research into Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

In 2021, their father Pat McGachan was diagnosed with MND, with his health quickly deteriorating over the next couple of years, and Pat sadly passed away 10 days before the inaugural Beatles Marathon in November, 2023.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday night, organisers said: “Today has been absolutely fantastic, and it was great to see ~500 of you join us at @portobellotownhall, including volunteers!

“We are proud to have put on this special event in Pat's memory, raising valuable money for @myname5doddie - helping them to raise money to find a cure for Motor Neuron Disease.

“We will let you know how much has been raised soon! But for now... we are getting some sleep. Thank you from the team, and goodnight!”

1 . Beatlemania Portobello Town Hall was rocking on Saturday to over 11 hours of music by 12 Edinburgh bands, playing 13 albums by The Beatles for charity.

2 . Town Hall Hundreds of Beatles fans of all ages enjoyed live music from 12noon until after 11pm in the evening. With all profits from the fab four day going to the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation – a charity founded by rugby player Doddie Weir OBE, dedicated to funding research into Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

3 . The kids are alright The kids in attendance were front and centre for this performance, unfurling this parachute to add some colour to the day.