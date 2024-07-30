With this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe now underway, we’ve taken a look at the things you need to know when heading to see shows this year.
As part of our survival guide for Fringe virgins from home and abroad, braving the Scottish summer to catch some of the thousands of shows on in Edinburgh over the coming weeks, we will keep you right on everything you need to know.
You should be watching out for stars of the future, spotting famous faces milling around the city centre, taking advantage of the late drinking licenses during August, as well as checking out other festivals in the city this month, and some of the city’s other great attractions including Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyrood House.
Our things you need to know survival guide also warns of bottle necks in the city centre, performers handing out flyers and the great Scottish weather. We also tell you where to go to grab some much needed food and drink during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.
1. Watch out for stars of the future
The Fringe has seen so many talented comedians and actors go onto achieve fame after performing in Edinburgh in August at the Fringe, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won a Scotsman Fringe First Award for her show Fleabag in 2013. The Fringe show was then turned into an award-winning television show on the BBC, with the writer and actress becoming a household name. Other household names who appeared at the Fringe earlier in their careers include Kevin Bridges, Jude Law, Billy Connolly and Emma Thompson. | Esme AllenPhoto: Esme Allen
The first rule for attending Fringe shows, or any comedy shows really, is don't be late. Get their sharp, firstly to avoid queuing outside the venue, probably in the rain. But secondly, and most importantly, you will avoid the inevitable slagging off from the performer as you try to find your seat and disrupt the audience as well as those on stage. Cringe! | Scott LoudenPhoto: Scott Louden
There is nothing worse when you are running between shows across the city centre during the Fringe and you hit a bottleneck, making you late for the next show, and as already said you will want to avoid the embarrassment of holding up a show. The Pleasance Courtyard and Bristo Square are notorious bottlenecks due to the amount of Fringe venues at each location. These can really hold you up as you go from one show to another. However, due to the sheer volume of people in Edinburgh during the month of August, bottlenecks can pop up everywhere and anywhere in the city centre including the Royal Mile, Cowgate and Grassmarket, so try to leave at least half an hour between shows, ideally an hour.Photo: Neil Hanna
While dashing about Edinburgh catching Fringe shows you must remember to grab some food while you can to keep up your energy, you'll need it! And while there are lots of great restaurants in the city, if you need a quick bite to eat on the run you could nip into the Mosque Kitchen at Surgeon's Hall for a quick curry, or grab something even quicker at the Pleasance, where a huge chunk of Fringe venues are. Edinburgh University Students’ Association will once again host nine food vendors, run in collaboration with the Pleasance Theatre Trust. Mac Love returns with its popular mac ‘n’ cheese outside the Pleasance Dome on Potterrow Plaza. Inside the Dome, the Bar & Kitchen will provide a full food and drinks menu, perfect for a proper pit-stop between shows. The Pleasance Courtyard will be packed with city favourite bars and food vendors, including South Queensferry’s Little Parlour Ice Cream, Doorstep Deli, and Total Meltdown will return to the Courtyard, boasting the “best grilled cheese sandwiches”. Harajuku Street Food offers its famous Karaage Fried Chicken and Stir-Fry Yaki Udon Noodles at this year’s Fringe. Meanwhile, city-favourite Mimi’s Bakehouse returns to the Pleasance Courtyard Green with their mouthwatering baked goods, and Edinburgh's gourmet burger stall, Luxford Burgers has moved to the Courtyard from Pleasance Dome but its classic dishes — including beef, chicken and veggie burgers made from local ingredients — are still going strong. Mint will make your tastebuds dance with its renowned Chicken and Halloumi Wrap, and Pizza Geeks, who “set out on a quest to find the one pizza that rules them all”, will serve-up freshly made Neapolitan-inspired pizza. | Edinburgh University Students’ Association
