4 . Food breaks

While dashing about Edinburgh catching Fringe shows you must remember to grab some food while you can to keep up your energy, you'll need it! And while there are lots of great restaurants in the city, if you need a quick bite to eat on the run you could nip into the Mosque Kitchen at Surgeon's Hall for a quick curry, or grab something even quicker at the Pleasance, where a huge chunk of Fringe venues are. Edinburgh University Students’ Association will once again host nine food vendors, run in collaboration with the Pleasance Theatre Trust. Mac Love returns with its popular mac ‘n’ cheese outside the Pleasance Dome on Potterrow Plaza. Inside the Dome, the Bar & Kitchen will provide a full food and drinks menu, perfect for a proper pit-stop between shows. The Pleasance Courtyard will be packed with city favourite bars and food vendors, including South Queensferry’s Little Parlour Ice Cream, Doorstep Deli, and Total Meltdown will return to the Courtyard, boasting the “best grilled cheese sandwiches”. Harajuku Street Food offers its famous Karaage Fried Chicken and Stir-Fry Yaki Udon Noodles at this year’s Fringe. Meanwhile, city-favourite Mimi’s Bakehouse returns to the Pleasance Courtyard Green with their mouthwatering baked goods, and Edinburgh's gourmet burger stall, Luxford Burgers has moved to the Courtyard from Pleasance Dome but its classic dishes — including beef, chicken and veggie burgers made from local ingredients — are still going strong. Mint will make your tastebuds dance with its renowned Chicken and Halloumi Wrap, and Pizza Geeks, who “set out on a quest to find the one pizza that rules them all”, will serve-up freshly made Neapolitan-inspired pizza. | Edinburgh University Students’ Association