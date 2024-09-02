Edinburgh Bucket List: 20 things to do in Capital before the end of the year

With 2024 quickly disappearing before our eyes, there are still plenty of things to do before we say goodbye to 2024.

From gigs at the Usher Hall to exhibitions at Edinburgh’s amazing galleries, and everything in-between, the city still has a lot to offer as we approach the end of the year.

We’ve looked forward to see what events are coming up, the places you need to visit and the bars you need to drink in before 2024 bows out.

Take a look below at our 20 suggestions, and let us know what you’d suggest in the comments below.

1. Take in Edinburgh's incredible food options...

Edinburgh has no end to the amount of incredible food venues in the city. The city has five one-star Michelin-starred restaurants, including Heron in Leith. But whether it's fine dining or street food, Edinburgh has something for everyone. Photo: Third Party

2. Visit Edinburgh's museums...

There are plenty of museums to visit around Edinburgh, you could probably fill more than every weekend between now and the end of the year making your way around them. The National Museum of Scotland is currently showing the Game On exhibition, the largest interactive exhibition of the history and the culture of video games. | J Christie Photo: J Christie

3. Visit Edinburgh's art galleries...

There are plenty of galleries around Edinburgh, catering to all tastes, from classical art to the best of modern art and everythign inbetween. The National Galleries exhibition 'An Irish Impressionist: Lavery on Location is running at the Royal Scottish Academy building in Edinburgh until 27 October. | Neil Hanna

4. Take part in Edingburgh's Doors Open Day...

Doors Open Day allows people to come and learn about the heritage and history of the city in the places where some of the city's most impactful events happened. Panmure House (pictured), where economist Adam Smith died is one of those opening their doors. Photo: Ian Georgeson

