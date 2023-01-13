News you can trust since 1873
22 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023 including Harry Styles, Foals and Bruce Springsteen

With Edinburgh still being seen as the driving force for all things culture, here’s a list of the biggest gigs and concerts to take place in the city this year

By Will Millar
1 min read

Edinburgh is historically a hub for live entertainment. With a number of venues across the city set to host the biggest gigs and concerts in the country, here’s a little help choosing who to see.

From electronic maestros to legendary rock outfits, Edinburgh is set to enjoy an exciting year of music. Even Lewis Capaldi couldn’t stay away and has decided to announce a show.

The city has a range of venues catering to every type of music listener. If you’re looking for a big budget spectacle then you can’t go wrong with BT’s Murrayfield stadium but if you’re looking for something more intimate, there’s a great selection of artists playing at the Queen’s Hall.

Tickets to the listed shows can be found on a range of sites like Ticketmaster and LiveNation. In order to make sure you’re in the loop with the biggest gigs and concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023, read on.

    22 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023

    Fatboy Slim 

    • Date: March 9
    • Venue: O2 Academy Edinburgh 

    Foals

    • Date: April 21
    • Venue: Usher Hall

    Harry Styles

    • Date: May 26
    • Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium 
    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 

    • Date: May 30
    • Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium
    Big Thief 

    • Date: September 15
    • Venue: Usher Hall
    The Killers

    • Date: August 29
    • Venue: Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds
    Belle & Sebastian

    • Date: July 9
    • Venue: Usher Hall

    Echo and the Bunnymen 

    • Date: September 14
    • Venue: Usher Hall

    Alfie Boe

    • Date: October 5
    • Venue: Usher Hall

    Basshunter

    • Date: July 2
    • Venue: La Belle Angele

    Nova Twins

    • Date: February 24 
    • Venue: La Belle Angele
    Self Esteem

    • Date: March 5
    • Venue: Queen’s Hall
    Bad Boy Chiller Crew

    • Date: May 25
    • Venue: O2 Academy Edinburgh
    KT Tunstall

    • Date: March 15 
    • Venue: Usher Hall
    Lewis Capaldi

    • Date: September 1
    • Venue: The Royal Highland Showgrounds
    Death Cab for Cutie

    • Date: March 22
    • Venue: Usher Hall
    Deaf Havana

    • Date: March 24
    • Venue: Liquid Room
    Tori Amos 

    • Date: March 25
    • Venue: Queen’s Hall

    The Lumineers

    • Date: July 5
    • Venue: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

    Maisie Peters 

    • Date: April 15
    • Venue: Assembly Room

    Dead Kennedys

    • Date: May 14
    • Venue: La Belle Angele

    Razorlight

    • Date: April 11
    • Venue: Assembly Room
    EdinburghBruce SpringsteenConcertsHarry StylesLewis CapaldiArtists