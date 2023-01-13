Edinburgh is historically a hub for live entertainment. With a number of venues across the city set to host the biggest gigs and concerts in the country, here’s a little help choosing who to see.

From electronic maestros to legendary rock outfits, Edinburgh is set to enjoy an exciting year of music. Even Lewis Capaldi couldn’t stay away and has decided to announce a show.

The city has a range of venues catering to every type of music listener. If you’re looking for a big budget spectacle then you can’t go wrong with BT’s Murrayfield stadium but if you’re looking for something more intimate, there’s a great selection of artists playing at the Queen’s Hall.

Tickets to the listed shows can be found on a range of sites like Ticketmaster and LiveNation . In order to make sure you’re in the loop with the biggest gigs and concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023, read on.

22 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023

Fatboy Slim

Date: March 9

Venue: O2 Academy Edinburgh

Foals

Date: April 21

Venue: Usher Hall

Harry Styles

Date: May 26

Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium

Harry Styles will be playing BT Murrayfield Stadium

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Date: May 30

Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium

Big Thief

Date: September 15

Venue: Usher Hall

The Killers

Date: August 29

Venue: Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds

Bruce Springsteen is playing the BT Murrayfield stadium

Belle & Sebastian

Date: July 9

Venue: Usher Hall

Echo and the Bunnymen

Date: September 14

Venue: Usher Hall

Alfie Boe

Date: October 5

Venue: Usher Hall

Basshunter

Date: July 2

Venue: La Belle Angele

Nova Twins

Date: February 24

Venue: La Belle Angele

Foals are playing Usher hall

Self Esteem

Date: March 5

Venue: Queen’s Hall

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Date: May 25

Venue: O2 Academy Edinburgh

KT Tunstall

Date: March 15

Venue: Usher Hall

Lewis Capaldi

Date: September 1

Venue: The Royal Highland Showgrounds

Death Cab for Cutie

Date: March 22

Venue: Usher Hall

Deaf Havana

Date: March 24

Venue: Liquid Room

Lewis Capaldi will play at the RHS.

Tori Amos

Date: March 25

Venue: Queen’s Hall

The Lumineers

Date: July 5

Venue: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

Maisie Peters

Date: April 15

Venue: Assembly Room

Dead Kennedys

Date: May 14

Venue: La Belle Angele

Razorlight

