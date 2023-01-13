22 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023 including Harry Styles, Foals and Bruce Springsteen
With Edinburgh still being seen as the driving force for all things culture, here’s a list of the biggest gigs and concerts to take place in the city this year
Edinburgh is historically a hub for live entertainment. With a number of venues across the city set to host the biggest gigs and concerts in the country, here’s a little help choosing who to see.
From electronic maestros to legendary rock outfits, Edinburgh is set to enjoy an exciting year of music. Even Lewis Capaldi couldn’t stay away and has decided to announce a show.
The city has a range of venues catering to every type of music listener. If you’re looking for a big budget spectacle then you can’t go wrong with BT’s Murrayfield stadium but if you’re looking for something more intimate, there’s a great selection of artists playing at the Queen’s Hall.
Tickets to the listed shows can be found on a range of sites like Ticketmaster and LiveNation. In order to make sure you’re in the loop with the biggest gigs and concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023, read on.
22 biggest gigs & concerts coming to Edinburgh in 2023
Fatboy Slim
- Date: March 9
- Venue: O2 Academy Edinburgh
Foals
- Date: April 21
- Venue: Usher Hall
Harry Styles
- Date: May 26
- Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- Date: May 30
- Venue: BT Murrayfield Stadium
Big Thief
- Date: September 15
- Venue: Usher Hall
The Killers
- Date: August 29
- Venue: Royal Highland Centre Showgrounds
Belle & Sebastian
- Date: July 9
- Venue: Usher Hall
Echo and the Bunnymen
- Date: September 14
- Venue: Usher Hall
Alfie Boe
- Date: October 5
- Venue: Usher Hall
Basshunter
- Date: July 2
- Venue: La Belle Angele
Nova Twins
- Date: February 24
- Venue: La Belle Angele
Self Esteem
- Date: March 5
- Venue: Queen’s Hall
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Date: May 25
- Venue: O2 Academy Edinburgh
KT Tunstall
- Date: March 15
- Venue: Usher Hall
Lewis Capaldi
- Date: September 1
- Venue: The Royal Highland Showgrounds
Death Cab for Cutie
- Date: March 22
- Venue: Usher Hall
Deaf Havana
- Date: March 24
- Venue: Liquid Room
Tori Amos
- Date: March 25
- Venue: Queen’s Hall
The Lumineers
- Date: July 5
- Venue: Edinburgh Castle Esplanade
Maisie Peters
- Date: April 15
- Venue: Assembly Room
Dead Kennedys
- Date: May 14
- Venue: La Belle Angele
Razorlight
- Date: April 11
- Venue: Assembly Room