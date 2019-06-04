7 bars and pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the Women's World Cup

The 2019 Women’s World Cup will kick off on Friday 7 June, with Scotland set to play in a multitude of games against some of the finest teams from around the globe.

If you want to watch the action unfold live, then these are seven bars and pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the Women’s World Cup 2019.

Belushi’s Bar

You can watch the 2019 Women’s World Cup at Belushi’s on large HD screens and projectors from 7 June until the big final on 7 July.

Enjoy one of their popular burgers or giant platters of bar snacks, or grab an international beer while you cheer on your team.

Visit: belushis.com

The Chanter

The Chanter, located on Bread Street, will be showing the Women’s World Cup 2019.

The Chanter is a traditional sports bar, which boasts three sky boxes, nine TVs and an HD big screen. Their food menu also offers a wide and varied choice, including vegan options.

Visit: social-squirrel.com/thechanter



The Three Sisters

The Three Sisters is a great place to watch all the Women's World Cup matches live. You can even watch the games in their courtyard on their legendary 225 inch TV.

The pub’s Facebook page explains that it will be offering, “the mother of all food planks that comes loaded with burgers, nachos, chicken wings, hot dogs, BBQ ribs and wedges washed down with a two pint stein [and] will be available for all matches. It is the perfect way to get in the World Cup spirit.”

Visit: thethreesistersbar.co.uk/

The Globe Bar

Located on Niddry Street, this bar will be showing all 52 matches starting on 7 June when France kick off the tournament against South Korea.

Visit: oldtownpubco.com/our-bars/the-globe-bar/

Stramash

Located on Cowgate, all of the Scotland games will be shown on one of the largest TV screens in Edinburgh at Stramash.

Visit: stramashedinburgh.com/

Fiddlers Arms

Watch the action unfold at the Fiddlers Arms in the Grassmarket. The Fiddlers Arms is a traditional pub which has Scottish music, a large whisky menu, haggis and outdoor seating.

Visit: thefiddlersarms.com/

George IV Bar

Located on George IV Bridge in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, watch the Women’s World Cup at this Scottish pub, which oozes charm and character.

Visit: georgeivbar.com/