A FREE Harry Potter LEGO giveaway is coming to Edinburgh's Smyths Toys store in August

It's back to Hogwarts in Edinburgh later this month with the arrival of a free Lego giveaway in the Capital.

Smyths Toys store at Fort Kinnaird will be among the stores hosting the mini Lego event from 9am on Saturday, August 24th while stocks last.

Smyths Toys are handing out free Harry Potter miniatures at their Fort Kinnaird store. Pic: Ekaterina_Minaeva/Shutterstock

The toy store will be giving away Lego on a first come first served basis and it will be strictly one handout per child.

Lucky Lego fans will be able to collect Harry Potter figures from the Smyths Toys range.

The Back to Hogwarts event is coming to all Smyths Toys stores across the UK.