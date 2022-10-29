Alfie Boe OBE will be touring the UK , with a date in Edinburgh pencilled in for 2023.

Known for his strong operatic voice and performances as Jean Val Jean in theatre productions of Les Miserables, the tenor has been active on the music and theatre scenes since 1999, making his stage debut at the age of 14 before pursuing a career in it.

He’s won several awards for his body of work and, in 2022, was nominated for the Best Musical Theatre Album Grammy Award for “Les Miserables: The Stage Concert”, losing out to Emily Bear.

The 49-year-old has released a total of 14 studio albums - the first of which, Classic FM Presents Alfie Boe, came out in 2006. His most recent album, Together at Christmas (with Michael Ball) was released in 2020.

The tour begins on September 13, 2023 in Leicester, taking in 21 locations along the way, and finishing up in Dublin on October 17, he will pay a visit to Edinburgh on October 5. If you’d like to see Alfie Boe’s show in Edinburgh, here’s everything you will need to know.

How to get tickets for Alfie Boe’s show

Tickets for the Edinburgh leg of Alfie Boe’s 2023 UK tour can be purchased on Live Nation . Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday (November 4).

You can also buy tickets early on Thursday (November 3) with presale. To access presale, you’ll need to register an account with Live Nation on their website .

Full list of Alfie Boe UK tour 2023 concert dates

Leicester: De Montfort Hall, September 13

Bath: Forum, September 15

Plymouth: Plymouth Pavilions, September 16

Brighton: Brighton Dome, September 18

Southampton: O2 Guildhall, September 19

Southend: Cliffs Pavilion, September 20

Bournemouth: Pavilion Theatre, September 22

Llandudno: Venue Cymru Theatre, September 23

London: London Palladium, September 25

Sheffield: Sheffield City Hall, September 27

Newcastle: O2 City Hall, September 29

Harrogate: Harrogate Convention Centre, September 30

Liverpool: Liverpool Philharmonic, October 2

Glasgow: Royal Concert Hall, October 3

Edinburgh: The Usher Hall, October 5

Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall, October 6

Manchester: Bridgewater Hall, October 8

Cardiff: St. David’s Hall, October 10

Oxford: New Theatre, October 11

Blackpool: Blackpool Opera House, October 13

Birmingham: Symphony Hall, October 14

Belfast: Waterfront Hall, October 16

Dublin: National Concert Hall, October 17