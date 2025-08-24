Here is all you need to know about Chappell Roan's Edinburgh Summer Sessions shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds this coming week.

Chappell Roan is making her way to Ingliston for two sold outdoor shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 26 and 27, as part of Edinburgh Summer Sessions, along with special guest, Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall.

The American singer songwriter from Missouri is known for her camp and drag queen–influenced aesthetic, and has scored chart success with both her albums and singles, on both sides of the Atlantic.

Chappell Roan performs in Edinburgh on Tuesday and Wednesday. | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tickets

Although both Chappell Roan Edinburgh shows are sold out, resale tickets are still available via ticketmaster.

Weather

When the gates open at 4pm on Tuesday, sunny intervals are forecast at Ingliston with the temperature at 19C, but feeling more like 17C due to light winds of 10mph and gusts of up to 23mph. Cloud is expected from 7pm into the rest of the night, with the temperature at 18C feels 16C, and then 15C feels 14C by the end of the concert, with winds easing slightly into the night.

On Wednesday there is currently forecast to be a 70 per cent chance of light rain showers at 4pm, according to the Met Office, with the temperature at 18C, but feeling like 16C due to winds of 10mph and gusts of 22mph. Cloud is then expected for the rest of the evening, with the temperature dropping to 17C feels 16C at 7pm and 15C feels 14C at 10pm. Winds are expected to ease again into the night, down to 5mph by 10pm, with gusts of 10mph.

Chappell Roan on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival at the weekend. | National World

Getting there

Train - Scotrail operates services to Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket Train Stations. You can then take a 98 bus directly to the venue, or a tram to Ingliston Park & Ride.

Tram - Trams will run every 7-10 minutes to take you to the event. Trams will run back to the city centre every 10 minutes after the event. The nearest tram station to the Royal Highland Showgrounds is Ingliston Park & Ride, a 20-25 minute walk to/from the venue. A free tram shuttle bus will run between Ingliston Park & Ride and the event site throughout the event. This journey takes 5-10 minutes.

Bus - Lothian Buses run frequent services with stops near the venue, visit www.lothianbuses.com/ to plan your journey. Citylink operate several services that stop along the A8; within a few minutes’ walk of the venue.

Car - Parking is available at the Royal Highland Showgrounds. Car park tickets cost £15 and must be purchased in advance via Ticketmaster which you can find here. There is no charge for blue badge holders within the dedicated Accessible Car Park. Send any parking requests to [email protected].

Little Mix singer Jade Thirwall is the support in Edinburgh on both nights. | Getty Images

Timings

Gates open 4pm. Show ends 10:30pm. Exact set timings will be confirmed closer to the event. Access to the front standing area is on a first come, first served basis. Wristbands will be given on entry for priority re-entry to the area, so you can head in and out for food, drinks, toilets, etc.

Restrictions

No bags bigger than A3 are allowed into the arena. No flares/glass/smoke devices/chairs or umbrellas either. A full list of prohibited items can be found on smmrsessions.com. No food or drink is permitted into the event - this can be purchased inside.

Card payments only. No cash. Challenge 25 in operation at the bars. Bring valid photo ID. Management reserve the right to refuse admission. Ticket can only be scanned once. No re-entry after leaving.

No persons under 12 permitted. Persons aged between 12-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 or over (one adult minimum per four persons aged between 12-15 years old).