Edinburgh’s second biggest annual festival is coming in a matter of weeks, so we’ve got all you need to know about Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024.

As always, there are plenty of fun things for visitors and locals to do in Edinburgh this coming Hogmanay period, when Scotland’s Capital city becomes the place to be as we prepare to enter into 2025.

The world-famous street party

The world-famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party returns to the historic city centre, to once again light-up the Edinburgh skies, at one of the world’s greatest New Year celebrations.

Revellers at the 2023 Edinburgh Hogmanay street party. Photo: PA.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Edinburgh Castle, this year 45,000 revellers from around the globe will party their way into 2025 with a feast of entertainment throughout the city centre, including live music, DJ’s, giant screens, international street theatre, pipers, drummers, funfair attractions, street food and drink, creating a carnival of light and sound to bring in the New Year.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay also welcomes the return of pyrotechnic wizards Titanium to once again design one of the world’s best New Year firework displays, launched from the stunning setting of Edinburgh Castle for an unforgettable firework and light spectacular to bring in the bells.

Tickets, from £30 are still available here, with an age restriction of 12+. Local residents can still get discount tickets for £23.50.

Jarvis Cocker's band Pulp headlined Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations last year.

Concerts

There is so much for live music fans to enjoy in Edinburgh over the four-day Hogmanay festival period. The Night Afore Disco party headlined by Hot Dub Time Machine takes place at the Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens on Monday, December 30.

Step back in time, as the global smash-hit and time-travelling DJ returns to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for the first time in a decade to headline this year’s Night Afore Disco Party, playing party tunes from all the decades back to the 1950s, all beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, marking the Australian DJ’s only UK appearance in 2024. Tickets, from £30, are still available here. For safety reasons, no under 12’s are permitted at the Night Afore Disco Party, anyone under 16 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age.

Also on Monday, December 30, Edinburgh indie rockers Idlewild will play the Assembly Rooms in George Street. Formed in Edinburgh in 1995, Idlewild have endured four-decades, producing nine acclaimed albums with their ambitious and painstakingly crafted alt-rock. Don’t miss this chance to see them in such an intimate venue setting. This event is for over 14’s. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Tickets, from £30, are still available here.

The musical highlight of the Edinburgh Hogmanay Festival is always the Concert in the Gardens on December 31, and this year is no different, with Glasgow rockers Texas headlining the event this year, after Britpop rockers Pulp took us into 2024 last Hogmanay. Texas will be joined by Edinburgh singer songwriter Callum Beattie as special guest, with award-winning comedian Susie McCabe returning to host this year’s Concert in the Gardens at the Ross Bandstand.

Edinburgh Millennium Hogmanay street party on Princes Street, with Sharleen Spiteri of Texas on stage.

Following a recent run of sell-out arena shows and rave reviews across the UK; including two triumphant sold-out nights at the Glasgow Hydro, Texas’ appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024 makes them the first band to ever headline the festival three times, and marks their first appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay for almost 20 years, having last performed back in 2005. Tickets, from £72.50, are available here.

For those looking for a more chilled out end to the year, the Candlelit Concert at St Gile’s Cathedral marks the festive season with the concluding three cantatas from J.S.Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. The concert takes place at 6pm on Tuesday, December 31. Tickets, from £22.50, are available to buy here.

You can keep the party going on New Year’s Day with a much-needed boost of VITAMIN C, as BBC Radio Scotland DJ Vic Galloway and The Phantom Band’s Andy Wake bring their spectacular club night to Portobello Town Hall for a night of incredible live music, featuring alt-rock legends The Vaselines, support from Sacred Paws, and a party DJ set from Dave Maclean of Django Django. Tickets, from £25, are available to buy here.

Join acclaimed folk singer and songwriter, Karine Polwart, choir director, Stephen Deazley, and 200 community singers for Come Away In - an atmospheric First Footin’ event at St. Giles’ Cathedral on New Year’s Day, from 2pm - 5.40pm. This is free unticketed event which takes the Scottish tradition of First Footin’ as its inspiration.

Torchlight procession

The spectacular Torchlight Procession will once again light-up the city with a river of fire created by 20,000 torch bearers and friends from around the world.

Andy Catlin

Launching the Edinburgh Hogmanay festival on Sunday, December 29, and signalling the start of global New Year celebrations, the Torchlight Procession presents a carnival atmosphere, with live street theatre, fire performers, and drummers getting everyone warmed-up, before the massed pipes and drums and Vikings from Shetland’s South Mainland Up Helly Aa’ Jarl Squad lead the procession through the capital’s historic Old Town.

Anyone under 16 must be accompanied at all times by an adult over 18 years of age. Tickets, from £15, are available to buy here.