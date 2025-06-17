Pretty Muddy is set to return to Edinburgh this Sunday and will see runners complete a muddy obstacle course in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The charity fundraiser has amassed over £970 million towards life-saving cancer research since it began in 1994, drawing in more than 10 million participants.

Over the past three decades, the funds raised by the Edinburgh Pretty Muddy 5K route and other Race for Life events have gone into the development of radiotherapy, helping more than 130,000 cancer patients in the UK every year.

Just when racers thought they'd come to the end of the mud in 2023, helpers were on hand to make sure they were well and truly soaked before crossing the finish line.

When is Edinburgh’s Pretty Muddy event? Date and timings

Pretty Muddy is coming to Edinburgh’s The Meadows on Sunday, June 22.

The race is set to start at 11am and those taking part will set off along the course in 15 minute waves. The first wave, at 11am, is sold out but participants can still book in for waves between 11.15am and 12pm.

Upon completion, participants have the option to stay in the park and enjoy a picnic.

What does the Pretty Muddy route involve?

Each year Pretty Muddy sees hundreds of people climbing, crawling and sliding around a muddy obstacle course which stretches for more than three miles.

Participants can bring friends and family to join them or cheer them on and can complete the course at their own pace as it is not competitive.

Where will the course take place? Route and starting point

At one point along the course, runners were met with space hoppers and had to bounce around obstacles to get to the next part of the race.

The course will be set up in The Meadows, with the starting line in Middle Meadow Walk.

The exact location of the starting line can be found by downloading the free what3words apps on a smartphone and entering ‘rips.former.slimy’.

What will the weather be like?

With a heatwave set to hit Edinburgh at the end of this week, those taking part in Pretty Muddy 2025 will bask in hot temperatures and sunshine as they complete the course.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a warm temperature of 22 degrees.

How much does it cost to participate? Ticket prices and where to buy

The price for an adult taking part in Pretty Muddy is £22.49 and children over 13 can participate for £12. There are also separate Pretty Muddy Kids events for children aged 12 and under.

Tickets can be purchased on the Race for Life website.