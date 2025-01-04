Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV schedule could catch you out this weekend 📺

Ant and Dec are back on ITV with their popular quiz show.

It will air two episodes this weekend - and both are new.

The show will follow The Masked Singer.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win is back for a brand new series on ITV. The popular quiz show will have a double dose this weekend.

First starting in 2022, it has become a firm favourite and a fixture of the early January TV schedule. It will follow The Masked Singer both tonight (January 4) and tomorrow (January 5).

With multiple episodes to keep track of this weekend, you will want to make sure you keep on top of the TV schedule. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win on TV?

ITV viewers are advised that there are two episodes of the quiz show this weekend - both from the brand new fourth season of the show. The timings are slightly different depending on the night, so you may get caught out if you aren’t aware of the changes.

Saturday January 4

Limitless Win will follow The Masked Singer on Saturday night , and the quiz show is due to air from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. The episode will run for an hour, including adverts, and it is the first of the new fourth season.

Sunday January 5

The second episode of the weekend will air at 8pm on Sunday night - ever so slightly earlier than the previous day. It means you may miss the start if you tune in at the wrong time.

Limitless Win will run for 60 minutes until 9pm, including adverts.

Is the episode on Sunday night a new one?

ITV confused fans by airing the new series of You Bet! two nights in a row late last year, but the second episode was a repeat. However for both The Masked Singer - which features a new judge for 2025 - and Limitless Win will air two brand new episodes this weekend.

Are you a fan of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win and will you be tuning in for the new season? Let me know by email: [email protected].