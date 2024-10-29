11 great photos of Edinburgh's sold out Terminal V Halloween edition rave festival at the weekend

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:17 BST

Edinburgh’s Terminal V Halloween Edition came to a close on Sunday after two nights of unbelievable electronic music and unparalleled production.

And with 20,000 music lovers coming together at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre, the sellout event went above and beyond all expectations.

Held across two custom-built indoor stages, there was an electric atmosphere from the second the doors opened on Friday, October 25, with some of the world’s biggest and best techno stars providing 21 hours of music right through until the music festival’s end at 3am on Sunday, October 27.

Derek Martin, co-director of Terminal V, said: “Thanks to our redesigned site and a focus on incredible production, we knew this year’s Halloween edition was going to be spectacular – and it didn’t disappoint. With almost 20,000 music lovers coming together over the weekend for truly unforgettable performances.

“Kudos to the line-up, our talented team and an amazing crowd for making both Friday and Saturday feel utterly electric.

“Terminal V Festival returns on April 19 and 20, 2025, for our Easter edition, which will feature more than 80 acts across six stages – so watch this space because the line-up announcement is coming very soon!”

20,000 music lovers descended on The Royal Highland Centre on October 25 and 26 to see some of the biggest names in electronic music perform across two indoor stages for the Terminal V Halloween Edition in Edinburgh.

1. Halloween rave

20,000 music lovers descended on The Royal Highland Centre on October 25 and 26 to see some of the biggest names in electronic music perform across two indoor stages for the Terminal V Halloween Edition in Edinburgh. | Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Held across two custom-built indoor stages, there was an electric atmosphere from the second doors opened on Friday, October 25, with some of the world’s biggest and best techno stars providing 21 hours of music right through until close at 3am on Sunday, October 27.

2. Electric

Held across two custom-built indoor stages, there was an electric atmosphere from the second doors opened on Friday, October 25, with some of the world’s biggest and best techno stars providing 21 hours of music right through until close at 3am on Sunday, October 27. | Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Many ravers in attendance at the weekend Edinburgh rave came dressed up for this special Halloween celebration at the Royal Highland Showground near Edinburgh Airport.

3. The Joker

Many ravers in attendance at the weekend Edinburgh rave came dressed up for this special Halloween celebration at the Royal Highland Showground near Edinburgh Airport. | Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Headlining the immersive Hangar stage on Friday, DJ and producer Ben Hemsley set the crowd alight with a captivating performance filled with the very best house and techno.

4. Centre stage

Headlining the immersive Hangar stage on Friday, DJ and producer Ben Hemsley set the crowd alight with a captivating performance filled with the very best house and techno. | Michael Hunter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghMusic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice