And with 20,000 music lovers coming together at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre, the sellout event went above and beyond all expectations.

Held across two custom-built indoor stages, there was an electric atmosphere from the second the doors opened on Friday, October 25, with some of the world’s biggest and best techno stars providing 21 hours of music right through until the music festival’s end at 3am on Sunday, October 27.

Derek Martin, co-director of Terminal V, said: “Thanks to our redesigned site and a focus on incredible production, we knew this year’s Halloween edition was going to be spectacular – and it didn’t disappoint. With almost 20,000 music lovers coming together over the weekend for truly unforgettable performances.

“Kudos to the line-up, our talented team and an amazing crowd for making both Friday and Saturday feel utterly electric.

“Terminal V Festival returns on April 19 and 20, 2025, for our Easter edition, which will feature more than 80 acts across six stages – so watch this space because the line-up announcement is coming very soon!”

1 . Halloween rave 20,000 music lovers descended on The Royal Highland Centre on October 25 and 26 to see some of the biggest names in electronic music perform across two indoor stages for the Terminal V Halloween Edition in Edinburgh. | Michael Hunter Photo Sales

2 . Electric Held across two custom-built indoor stages, there was an electric atmosphere from the second doors opened on Friday, October 25, with some of the world’s biggest and best techno stars providing 21 hours of music right through until close at 3am on Sunday, October 27. | Michael Hunter Photo Sales

3 . The Joker Many ravers in attendance at the weekend Edinburgh rave came dressed up for this special Halloween celebration at the Royal Highland Showground near Edinburgh Airport. | Michael Hunter Photo Sales

4 . Centre stage Headlining the immersive Hangar stage on Friday, DJ and producer Ben Hemsley set the crowd alight with a captivating performance filled with the very best house and techno. | Michael Hunter Photo Sales