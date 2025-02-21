The Scottish music scene is once again our focus before the weekend, and ahead of the BRIT Awards next week, now seems timely to discuss the country’s musical influence.

Be it the lush, dream-pop landscapes that Cocteau Twins sonically painted, through to the romp-and-stomp folk of The Proclaimers , many of your modern crop of bands and musicians have all in some way, shape or form been influenced by those Scottish acts preceding them…

… and yes, we are clearly going to include Mogwai into our selection.

We’ve trawled through ‘Best Of’ lists across the media divide, from Rolling Stone’s ‘ 500 Greatest Albums ’ list, AllMusic and Pitchfork to look at 15 albums released by Scottish musicians considered highly influential on the wider music scene.

Do you own any of the albums on the list?

1 . Cocteau Twins – Treasure (1984) Treasure is a defining album in the dream pop genre, known for its lush, ethereal soundscapes and intricate production. Elizabeth Fraser’s hauntingly beautiful vocals and Robin Guthrie’s shimmering guitar textures combine to create an album that feels otherworldly and deeply atmospheric. | Getty Photo Sales

2 . The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy (1985) Psychocandy, the debut album by The Jesus and Mary Chain, was a groundbreaking work that helped shape the shoegaze and noise pop genres. With its heavy use of distortion, reverb, and feedback, the album juxtaposed beautiful, melodic pop with a wall of sonic chaos. Tracks like Just Like Honey displayed the band’s ability to create catchy, accessible melodies while enveloping them in a raw, almost abrasive atmosphere. | Getty Photo Sales

3 . The Blue Nile – A Walk Across the Rooftops (1984) The Blue Nile’s A Walk Across the Rooftops is a pioneering work in the realm of electronic and art-pop music. Combining synthesizers, minimalist arrangements, and emotive lyrics, the album exudes a cinematic quality, offering a soundtrack to both personal reflection and existential contemplation. | Getty Photo Sales

4 . Orange Juice – You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever (1982) Orange Juice’s You Can’t Hide Your Love Forever is widely considered as an album that kickstarted the indie pop movement. With its blend of punk energy, funk grooves, and catchy melodies, the album captured the spirit of the early ‘80s underground scene. The band’s playful approach to songwriting, along with their eclectic mix of influences, made them stand out from their peers. | Getty Photo Sales