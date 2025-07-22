2Moreish Dance music group are creating waves with early signs of success with Get Up Stand Up...but who are they?
Kirk Turnbull has been working with QFX as he flies to the UK for live sets on stage with the Dance legends and is producing the next 2Moreish release
Craig and Debbz have reportedly been in and out of the QFX recording studios at Kirk's home in the Czech Republic while writing lyrics and creating everything from scratch alongside Kirk who co-wrote the track with the couple and produced the music.
Kirk even said it is going to be a belter, and it looks like it is, heading that way after receiving early reports of success after DJ Pools picked it up and it has been reported as creating huge waves in the dance music and club scene in Europe and the USA alongside Canada, Australia and New Zealand as several top spot DJs have been spinning the new Get Up Stand Up tune.
It has even had excellent radio airplay and is set for a July 28 official release date, which includes a radio edit and extended mix
The trio were back in the studio recently working on a follow-up to this new music track but nothing has been said except that it's all laid down and was described as 'awesome' by Kirk, Craig and Debbz
The couple were recently seen promoting the music track at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh and it drew huge crowds seen dancing and singing to the tune and it is already trending on Tik Tok https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNdm7sB4P/
The official music video has just been finalised for the radio edit too as reported on social media
There has been discussions for live appearances for 2Moreish but nothing confirmed yet
2Moreish Get Up Stand Up is released on Monday, July 28.