2Moreish Dance music group are creating waves with early signs of success with Get Up Stand Up...but who are they?

Craig and Debbz are also known for their many TV and Film appearances including This Morning, Judge Romesh, Chopping Block, Outlander and Christmas in the Highlands and are set to film in new TV comedy Sitcom, All Together Tavern, this October and recently were spotted at the engagement party for GB News Star Nana Akua and businessman Stephen Gillen in London

Kirk Turnbull has been working with QFX as he flies to the UK for live sets on stage with the Dance legends and is producing the next 2Moreish release

Craig and Debbz have reportedly been in and out of the QFX recording studios at Kirk's home in the Czech Republic while writing lyrics and creating everything from scratch alongside Kirk who co-wrote the track with the couple and produced the music.

Kirk even said it is going to be a belter, and it looks like it is, heading that way after receiving early reports of success after DJ Pools picked it up and it has been reported as creating huge waves in the dance music and club scene in Europe and the USA alongside Canada, Australia and New Zealand as several top spot DJs have been spinning the new Get Up Stand Up tune.

Success is there music making as Craig and Debbz creating the 2Moreish music with co writer and producer QFX star Kirk Turnbull

It has even had excellent radio airplay and is set for a July 28 official release date, which includes a radio edit and extended mix

The trio were back in the studio recently working on a follow-up to this new music track but nothing has been said except that it's all laid down and was described as 'awesome' by Kirk, Craig and Debbz

The couple were recently seen promoting the music track at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh and it drew huge crowds seen dancing and singing to the tune and it is already trending on Tik Tok https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNdm7sB4P/

The official music video has just been finalised for the radio edit too as reported on social media

There has been discussions for live appearances for 2Moreish but nothing confirmed yet

2Moreish Get Up Stand Up is released on Monday, July 28.