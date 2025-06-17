2Moreish singer Debbz tells how the lyrics at the start of the up and coming release of Get Up Stand Up came about

By Karl Watson
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 06:26 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 09:08 BST
The first hit lyric was created after QFX star Kirk Turnbull asked Debbz to think of her Dad when writing the lyrics at the start of the popular dance track in which she completed in the studio alongside her co singer and husband Craig and Co writer and Producer Kirk.

Edinburgh entertainment star couple Craig and Debbz flew to the Czech Republic to record new music in the QFX studios at the home of Kirk Turnbull and after discussions the three of them decided on writing a new song from scratch which Kirk and Craig created a great hook in the chorus which ended up as the title of the new '2Moreish' track 'Get Up Stand Up'.

    Debbz was asked to start the song with fresh lyrics and after recently losing her father 'Billy' which was still raw as she flew over within days of laying her dad to rest.

    She was quite emotional in the studio and Kirk turned to the singer and TV star and said: "Think of your dad and write it for him."

    2Moreish consisting of Kirk Turnbull (QFX) alongside TV and Entertainment Couple Craig and Debbz Stephens.placeholder image
    Not long after this Debbz wrote her lyrics and started singing and Kirk told her they are brilliant and after recording the vocals upon listening back Debbz got very emotional as Kirk and Craig said she nailed it and it's beautiful.

    The lyrics are the following

    'Angel

    Take Me To Heaven

    Studio time after 2Moreish complete the vocals produced and co written with QFX star Kirk Turnbull in his Czech Republic home.placeholder image
    Let My Rapture Surround You

    Always Together

    Falling

    Falling Together

    2Moreish singer Debbz wrote the first line of the popular dance music track Get Up Stand Up in her father Billy's memory (Debbz above with her Dad Billy)placeholder image
    Through Our Eternal Bliss

    Always Forever.

    Currently the track has been making waves and is doing its rounds with clubs and DJ pools in Europe, USA and Australia ahead of the July Release in what QFX star is calling a belter of a Dance track and all three have confirmed they are all spiritual and the lyrics do explain that.

    The dance music track has grew fast in popularity with QFX star Kirk's great music skills being added to the new creation which has been making waves with clubs and DJ's all over Europe, USA, Australia and now NZ before it gets its official release date in July.

    See the 2Moreish Get Up Stand Up music video here

    https://youtu.be/kxcYahstu5c?si=4WD_H2xtty1pbWmZ

