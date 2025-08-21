2Moreish stars announce successful start for the new single Get Up Stand Up as it now reaches Japan.

When couple Craig and Debbz Stephens were flown to Prague and the Czech Republic to work on brand new music with Kirk Turnbull (well known from legendary Scottish Dance Group QFX), little did they think their new music would become as popular as it has.

Craig, Debbz and Kirk wrote the lyrics to the popular track from scratch and Debbz was asked to think of her late Dad, who fully supported her, to come up with the opening lyrics. The lyrics were born with the line 'Angel Take Me To Heaven Let My Rapture Surround You Always Together Falling Falling Together Through Our Eternal Bliss Always Forever'.

Then Craig with Kirk created a hook that needed to be catchy and it was with the words chanting 'So Get Up, So Stand Up' and Kirk sat in the QFX studios playing the keyboards and came up with a base and the rest we can say is left to music history.

Smiles for success as 2Moreish created Tsunami style waves in the music industry with their Get Up Stand Up Dance music release

It was released to global DJ Pools and created waves in early stages with clubs, pubs and radio playing the new track all over UK and Europe before it reached the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and has now reached Asian shores including Japan.

Craig and Debbz have been constantly promoting the release of Get Up Stand Up including a recent performance with a DJ set on Portobello beach in Edinburgh which drew huge crowds all seen singing and dancing to the 2Moreish single

Craig said: "It's going crazy and we are all pleased with the start of how well the new 2Moreish single has been received as we all worked very hard on this as you have to think outside the box so it isn't dated or cheesy. But people love the mix including the lyrics which mean something to everyone out there."

Debbz, who is a main vocalist, added: "We have done really well and I personally am so proud of us all for achieving what we have as people are loving it and to go global is wild but it is also very exciting."

2Moreish have added they have a follow up track in the pipeline adding: "If you love Get Up Stand Up then wait until you hear the next release it's going to be bigger and better."

2Moreish Get Up Stand Up is available to stream and download on all Digital Download Sites including Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal etc

A music video is available to watch on YouTube