An evening of exultant music at Rosslyn Chapel
An evening of ‘exultant music’ is promised for this Friday (March 18) at Rosslyn Chapel with a programme celebrating the coming of Spring, with a choice of music inspired by the setting of Rosslyn Chapel and its abundance of carvings representing nature.
This, the second of four concerts in the 2022 Rosslyn Chapel Organ Recital Series, supported by Scotland’s Churches Trust, features Magdalena Durant, originally from Poland and now vocal tutor for the University of Edinburgh.
She will be accompanied at the Chapel on Friday by Piotr Rojek, who teaches at the National School of Music in Poland.
The programme will include excerpts from Bach’s Magnificat and St Matthew Passion and Mozart’s ‘Exultate, Jubilate’.
The full programme is on the Chapel website where tickets can also be bought – www.rosslynchapel.com.
Proceeds from the concert series will be donated to support the music programme at Roslin Primary School.