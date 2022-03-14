An evening of exultant music at Rosslyn Chapel

Rosslyn Chapel.

This, the second of four concerts in the 2022 Rosslyn Chapel Organ Recital Series, supported by Scotland’s Churches Trust, features Magdalena Durant, originally from Poland and now vocal tutor for the University of Edinburgh.

She will be accompanied at the Chapel on Friday by Piotr Rojek, who teaches at the National School of Music in Poland.

The programme will include excerpts from Bach’s Magnificat and St Matthew Passion and Mozart’s ‘Exultate, Jubilate’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Magdalena Durant.

The full programme is on the Chapel website where tickets can also be bought – www.rosslynchapel.com.