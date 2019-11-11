'Anita Jobby': Lewis Capaldi reveals cheeky false names he gave to drivers in Copenhagen

Peter Capaldi in Edinburgh this year.

Lewis Capaldi has posted on Instagram revealing the two pseudonyms he gave to drivers meeting him at Copenhagen airport.

The Scottish singer flew into the Danish capital yesterday to play to a sold-out Forum Copenhagen.He was met by two drivers with screens showing the names given to them by the singer.

But the names Mr Capaldi had chosen were ‘Anita Jobby’ and ‘Sooka Phatwan’.

Mr Capaldi will continue the Scandinavian leg of his 2019 tour at Sentrum Scene in Oslo tonight, followed by Stocklohm on Tuesday and Helsinki on Thursday.

He will appear in Dublin a week later before returning to the UK.

He is set to play Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on Thursday December 5.