BAFTA Scotland Awards: Peter Capaldi, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe nominated
Peter Capaldi, Mark Bonnar, Jack Lowden, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Phyllis Logan, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will be among the stars competing for honours at Scotland’s annual celebration of film and TV.
Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be hosting this years BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: BAFTA/Carlo Paloni
Nuclear submarine thriller Vigil and the darkly comic crime mystery Guilt dominate the nominations for next month’s BAFTA Scotland Awards.
TV shows hosted by Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes, Ben Fogle, Darren McGarvey and Sandi Toksvig have been shortlisted for honours.
Also in the running are a documentary charting the 45-year career of the Gaelic rock band Runrig and a concert film made by the band Biffy Clyro at an empty Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow while the venue was closed to the public during Covid restritions.
New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is in the running for two BAFTA Scotland honours for his performances in Sex Education. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be returning to host the first full-scale incarnation of the BAFTA Scotland Awards since the pandemic shutdown of the industry in 2020.
Gatwa, who has been unveiled as the next actor to play the lead role in Doctor Who, is in the running for best TV actor, along with Dougray Scott, for his lead role in Irvine Welsh’s TV series Crime, and Scot Squad star Jack Docherty.
However the Rwandan-Scottish actor is also shortlisted for the audience award, along with Succession star Cox, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin, the long-running BBC Scotland broadcaster Hazel Irvine, and Yong-Chin Breslin, presenter of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.
Guilt star Bonnar will compete with Lowden and Capaldi, who are both nominated for best film actor for their depiction of the writer Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction.
Tilda Swinton has been nominated for best film actress for next month's BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: Dia Dipasupil
Balfe, who has starred opposite Heughan in Outlander since the show went into production in Scotland nine years ago, is nominated for best TV actress, along with Vigil’s star Suranne Jones and Phyllis Logan, for her star turn in Guilt.
Marli Siu, one of the young stars of Our Ladies, the comedy-drama adapted from Alan Warner’s book about a group of choir girls running riot in Edinburgh, is nominated for best film actress while Michael Caton-Jones movie is up for best feature film along with Dying to Divorce and Rebel Dykes.
Also nominated for best film actress are rising star Izuka Hoyle for Boiling Point and Tilda Swinton for The Souvenir Part II, which she starred in alongside her daughter Honor.
Guilt, Vigil and prison drama Screw are all nominated for best TV script, while Vigil’s Tom Edge and Guilt creator Neil Forsyth will compete for the best film and TV writer honour, along with Stephen Greenhorn, for Around the World in 80 Days.
Marli Siu is nominated for a BAFTA Scotland Award for her role in Our Ladies, which she starred in with Sally Messham, Rona Morison, Tallulah Greive, Abigail Lawrie. The movie is also in the running for best feature film. Picture: Jaap Buitendijk
Documentaries exploring the Bible John murder mystery, the illegal dumping of waste across Scotland, the beer company Brewdog, the sportswear firms Nike and Adidas, and a reclusive “Highland hermit” are all nominated.
BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “The strength and breadth of the nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in Scotland’s screen industries.
“Yet, 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.
“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”
Actor Brian Cox is in the running for BAFTA Scotland's Audience Award for his role as Logan Roy in Succession.