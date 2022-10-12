BAFTA Scotland Awards: Peter Capaldi, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe nominated

Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be hosting this years BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: BAFTA/Carlo Paloni

Nuclear submarine thriller Vigil and the darkly comic crime mystery Guilt dominate the nominations for next month’s BAFTA Scotland Awards.

TV shows hosted by Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes, Ben Fogle, Darren McGarvey and Sandi Toksvig have been shortlisted for honours.

Also in the running are a documentary charting the 45-year career of the Gaelic rock band Runrig and a concert film made by the band Biffy Clyro at an empty Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow while the venue was closed to the public during Covid restritions.

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is in the running for two BAFTA Scotland honours for his performances in Sex Education. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be returning to host the first full-scale incarnation of the BAFTA Scotland Awards since the pandemic shutdown of the industry in 2020.

Gatwa, who has been unveiled as the next actor to play the lead role in Doctor Who, is in the running for best TV actor, along with Dougray Scott, for his lead role in Irvine Welsh’s TV series Crime, and Scot Squad star Jack Docherty.

However the Rwandan-Scottish actor is also shortlisted for the audience award, along with Succession star Cox, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin, the long-running BBC Scotland broadcaster Hazel Irvine, and Yong-Chin Breslin, presenter of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.

Guilt star Bonnar will compete with Lowden and Capaldi, who are both nominated for best film actor for their depiction of the writer Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction.

Tilda Swinton has been nominated for best film actress for next month's BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: Dia Dipasupil

Balfe, who has starred opposite Heughan in Outlander since the show went into production in Scotland nine years ago, is nominated for best TV actress, along with Vigil’s star Suranne Jones and Phyllis Logan, for her star turn in Guilt.

Marli Siu, one of the young stars of Our Ladies, the comedy-drama adapted from Alan Warner’s book about a group of choir girls running riot in Edinburgh, is nominated for best film actress while Michael Caton-Jones movie is up for best feature film along with Dying to Divorce and Rebel Dykes.

Also nominated for best film actress are rising star Izuka Hoyle for Boiling Point and Tilda Swinton for The Souvenir Part II, which she starred in alongside her daughter Honor.

Guilt, Vigil and prison drama Screw are all nominated for best TV script, while Vigil’s Tom Edge and Guilt creator Neil Forsyth will compete for the best film and TV writer honour, along with Stephen Greenhorn, for Around the World in 80 Days.

Marli Siu is nominated for a BAFTA Scotland Award for her role in Our Ladies, which she starred in with Sally Messham, Rona Morison, Tallulah Greive, Abigail Lawrie. The movie is also in the running for best feature film. Picture: Jaap Buitendijk

Documentaries exploring the Bible John murder mystery, the illegal dumping of waste across Scotland, the beer company Brewdog, the sportswear firms Nike and Adidas, and a reclusive “Highland hermit” are all nominated.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “The strength and breadth of the nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in Scotland’s screen industries.

“Yet, 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.

“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”

Actor Brian Cox is in the running for BAFTA Scotland's Audience Award for his role as Logan Roy in Succession.

FULL LIST OF BAFTA SCOTLAND NOMINEES

ACTOR FILM

MARK BONNAR Operation Mincemeat

PETER CAPALDI Benediction

JACK LOWDEN Benediction

ACTRESS FILM

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are in the running for BAFTA Scotland honours this year.

IZUKA HOYLE Boiling Point

MARLI SIU Our Ladies

TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II

ACTOR TELEVISION

JACK DOCHERTY Scot Squad Hogmanay Special

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

DOUGRAY SCOTT Crime

ACTRESS TELEVISION

CAITRÍONA BALFE Outlander

SURANNE JONES Vigil

PHYLLIS LOGAN Guilt

DIRECTOR – FACTUAL

JACK COCKER Runrig: There Must Be A Place

JOHN MACLAVERTY The Mystery Of Anthrax Island

MATT PINDER The Hunt For Bible John

DIRECTOR - FICTION

MAX MYERS Shetland

ISABELLE SIEB Vigil

JAMES STRONG Vigil

ENTERTAINMENT

BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four

THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two

FACTUAL SERIES

DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland

RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4

SCOTLAND’S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM

DYING TO DIVORCE Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj

OUR LADIES Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman

REBEL DYKES Production Team

FEATURES

A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND Production Team – Blink Films/Channel 4

GAME

HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES Development Team - Blazing Griffin

THE LONGEST WALK Alexander Tarvet

STRANGE SICKNESS William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) Production Team – BBC Scotland

THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland

THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

THE BAYVIEW Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson

GROOM Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens

TOO ROUGH Production Team

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BEING MUM WITH MND Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland

THE HERMIT OF TREIG Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland

SCOTLAND THE RAVE Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic

DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

GUILT Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland

SCREW Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4

VIGIL Production Team – World Productions/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

TOM EDGE Vigil

NEIL FORSYTH Guilt

STEPHEN GREENHORN Around the World in 80 Days

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland

YONG-CHIN BRESLIN Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star

BRIAN COX Succession

NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

SAM HEUGHAN Outlander

HAZEL IRVINE Tokyo 2020 Olympics