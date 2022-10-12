News you can trust since 1873
BAFTA Scotland Awards: Peter Capaldi, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe nominated

Peter Capaldi, Mark Bonnar, Jack Lowden, Ncuti Gatwa, Brian Cox, Tilda Swinton, Phyllis Logan, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe will be among the stars competing for honours at Scotland’s annual celebration of film and TV.

By Brian Ferguson
2 hours ago - 5 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 11:50am
Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be hosting this years BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: BAFTA/Carlo Paloni
Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be hosting this years BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: BAFTA/Carlo Paloni

Nuclear submarine thriller Vigil and the darkly comic crime mystery Guilt dominate the nominations for next month’s BAFTA Scotland Awards.

TV shows hosted by Alan Cumming and Miriam Margolyes, Ben Fogle, Darren McGarvey and Sandi Toksvig have been shortlisted for honours.

Also in the running are a documentary charting the 45-year career of the Gaelic rock band Runrig and a concert film made by the band Biffy Clyro at an empty Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow while the venue was closed to the public during Covid restritions.

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa is in the running for two BAFTA Scotland honours for his performances in Sex Education. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

    Broadcaster Edith Bowman will be returning to host the first full-scale incarnation of the BAFTA Scotland Awards since the pandemic shutdown of the industry in 2020.

    Gatwa, who has been unveiled as the next actor to play the lead role in Doctor Who, is in the running for best TV actor, along with Dougray Scott, for his lead role in Irvine Welsh’s TV series Crime, and Scot Squad star Jack Docherty.

    However the Rwandan-Scottish actor is also shortlisted for the audience award, along with Succession star Cox, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin, the long-running BBC Scotland broadcaster Hazel Irvine, and Yong-Chin Breslin, presenter of Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.

    Guilt star Bonnar will compete with Lowden and Capaldi, who are both nominated for best film actor for their depiction of the writer Siegfried Sassoon in Benediction.

    Tilda Swinton has been nominated for best film actress for next month's BAFTA Scotland Awards. Picture: Dia Dipasupil

    Balfe, who has starred opposite Heughan in Outlander since the show went into production in Scotland nine years ago, is nominated for best TV actress, along with Vigil’s star Suranne Jones and Phyllis Logan, for her star turn in Guilt.

    Marli Siu, one of the young stars of Our Ladies, the comedy-drama adapted from Alan Warner’s book about a group of choir girls running riot in Edinburgh, is nominated for best film actress while Michael Caton-Jones movie is up for best feature film along with Dying to Divorce and Rebel Dykes.

    Also nominated for best film actress are rising star Izuka Hoyle for Boiling Point and Tilda Swinton for The Souvenir Part II, which she starred in alongside her daughter Honor.

    Guilt, Vigil and prison drama Screw are all nominated for best TV script, while Vigil’s Tom Edge and Guilt creator Neil Forsyth will compete for the best film and TV writer honour, along with Stephen Greenhorn, for Around the World in 80 Days.

    Marli Siu is nominated for a BAFTA Scotland Award for her role in Our Ladies, which she starred in with Sally Messham, Rona Morison, Tallulah Greive, Abigail Lawrie. The movie is also in the running for best feature film. Picture: Jaap Buitendijk

    Documentaries exploring the Bible John murder mystery, the illegal dumping of waste across Scotland, the beer company Brewdog, the sportswear firms Nike and Adidas, and a reclusive “Highland hermit” are all nominated.

    BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: “The strength and breadth of the nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in Scotland’s screen industries.

    “Yet, 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.

    “In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”

    Actor Brian Cox is in the running for BAFTA Scotland's Audience Award for his role as Logan Roy in Succession.

    FULL LIST OF BAFTA SCOTLAND NOMINEES

    ACTOR FILM

    MARK BONNAR Operation Mincemeat

    PETER CAPALDI Benediction

    JACK LOWDEN Benediction

    ACTRESS FILM

    Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are in the running for BAFTA Scotland honours this year.

    IZUKA HOYLE Boiling Point

    MARLI SIU Our Ladies

    TILDA SWINTON The Souvenir Part II

    ACTOR TELEVISION

    JACK DOCHERTY Scot Squad Hogmanay Special

    NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

    DOUGRAY SCOTT Crime

    ACTRESS TELEVISION

    CAITRÍONA BALFE Outlander

    SURANNE JONES Vigil

    PHYLLIS LOGAN Guilt

    DIRECTOR – FACTUAL

    JACK COCKER Runrig: There Must Be A Place

    JOHN MACLAVERTY The Mystery Of Anthrax Island

    MATT PINDER The Hunt For Bible John

    DIRECTOR - FICTION

    MAX MYERS Shetland

    ISABELLE SIEB Vigil

    JAMES STRONG Vigil

    ENTERTAINMENT

    BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four

    THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES Production Team - TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

    RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two

    FACTUAL SERIES

    DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland

    RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4

    SCOTLAND’S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

    FEATURE FILM

    DYING TO DIVORCE Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj

    OUR LADIES Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman

    REBEL DYKES Production Team

    FEATURES

    A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5

    EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

    MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND Production Team – Blink Films/Channel 4

    GAME

    HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES Development Team - Blazing Griffin

    THE LONGEST WALK Alexander Tarvet

    STRANGE SICKNESS William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd

    NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

    DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) Production Team – BBC Scotland

    THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland

    THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

    SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

    THE BAYVIEW Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson

    GROOM Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens

    TOO ROUGH Production Team

    SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

    BEING MUM WITH MND Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland

    THE HERMIT OF TREIG Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland

    SCOTLAND THE RAVE Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

    SPECIALIST FACTUAL

    BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic

    DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

    THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

    TELEVISION SCRIPTED

    GUILT Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland

    SCREW Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4

    VIGIL Production Team – World Productions/BBC One

    WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

    TOM EDGE Vigil

    NEIL FORSYTH Guilt

    STEPHEN GREENHORN Around the World in 80 Days

    AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland

    YONG-CHIN BRESLIN Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star

    BRIAN COX Succession

    NCUTI GATWA Sex Education

    SAM HEUGHAN Outlander

    HAZEL IRVINE Tokyo 2020 Olympics

    RICHARD RANKIN Outlander

    ScotlandVigilBBC Scotland