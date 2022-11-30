On Tuesday night, viewers were treated to something a little bit different from the BBC - midweek, late-night entertainment that saw Claudia Winkleman in her goth-girl element. The Traitors aired its first out of 12 episodes, and while viewers loved the addictive psychological game show, they noticed one fatal flaw that could ruin the whole thing.

The highly-anticipated new series sees 22 strangers castaway in a remote Scottish castle vying for a chance to win up to £120,000. The contestants must work together to identify the traitors amongst the rank.

After the contestants arrived at Scotland’s Ardross’ Castle on a steam train, Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia asked the hopefuls to line-up in order of who they thought was least, and most, likely to win the competition. When Amos and Kieren placed themselves last Claudia said she’ll take them at their word and booted them from the competition… before the games had even begun.

As the episode unravelled, with more twists and turns, viewers at home took to social media to praise the show. One user said: “BBC have struck gold with this show. Top format, INCREDIBLY gripping, interesting to see how they all work it out (or fail to) psychologically and socially, with a great diverse cast.”

Another one wrote: “#TheTraitors is literally the best show on tv right now, binged the only 3 episodes on IPlayer and I’m OBSESSED.”

But not everyone was convinced, and some were quick to point out a fatal flaw with the show’s concept. When the team of traitors are picked, it is made known to the viewers who will be hunting the faithful, revealing the players motives.

Ms Gloss said: “The mistake of this show is revealing too early the identities of the traitors, think it kills the suspense a bit. Would have been far better for us to guess along with the contestants.”

Paul said: “I loved the concept of #TheTraitors but there is one major flaw with this show, showing us who @ClaudiaWinkle chose as the traitors in the first episode ruins the mystery for the viewers who would want to play along at home.”

