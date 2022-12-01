Cara Delevingne plays the role of a brave and investigative host in BBC Three’s new documentary Planet Sex. The six-part series explores the world of modern sex and features experts and activists aiming to educate the world about human sexuality.

In the realms of TV and literature, there has been a surge in content encouraging healthier discourse around the awkward subject of sex and specifically, what sexuality means for women. From Emily Ratajkowski’s New York Times bestseller ‘My Body’ to Netflix’s triumphant Sex Education, a new dialogue has entered the fray allowing conversations around modern sex to be more daring than ever before.

BBC Three’s new documentary see’s Cara Delevingne explore this idea on a global scale. On Planet Sex, the supermodel spends 15 minutes masturbating in a German hospital room in the name of scientific research and travels to Japan where ‘vagina art’ is considered illegal.

When asked about why she took part in presenting the BBC Three series, she said: “People are becoming more open, but people are also becoming more closed off to things. So this is a great time to do this.

“I want there to be conversations – not arguments at all, but debate– for people to come out and talk about these things.” Here’s everything you need to know about BBC Three’s Planet Sex airing on Thursday (December 1) night.

What is BBC Three’s Planet Sex about?

In episode one, Cara explores the orgasm gap and draws attention to lack of education surrounding the clitoris.

Elsewhere on the series, Delevingne discusses sexual orientation, pornography, gender fluidity, monogamy, beauty, and sexual worth.

How to watch BBC Three’s Planet Sex

Cara Delevingne leads this educational documentary

