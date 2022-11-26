Historian Lucy Worlsey delves into her mysterious life-tellings of the world’s most-famous detective writer in Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen. The BBC three-part documentary series aired last night and viewers are loving it.

Many Christie fans have paid good money to follow in the footsteps of the much-loved author, with countless tours taking place across the country at all times. Last night, viewers got to enjoy the experience at home as Lucy Worsley told a fantastic historic tale of the elusive Queen of crime.

In the BBC factual series, Worsely explores the life of Dame Agatha Mary Clarissa Christie - a renowned novelist who has only been outsold by Shakespeare and the Bible. Christie wrote 75 novels, plays and countless short stories before she died in 1970, dedicating her life to the detective fiction genre.

The official synopsis reads: “This is the story of one of the most famous – and most complex – woman of the 20th century. Looked at through Lucy’s expert eyes, Christie’s life becomes a dynamic history of the 20th century.

“Over its course, Agatha Christie witnessed untold upheaval: not just two World Wars, but revolutions in scientific understanding and extraordinary social change. For the first time Agatha Christie and her art will be forensically examined, providing a unique portrait of a society in flux.”

Viewers were mightily impressed by the first episode titled ‘Cat Among the Pigeons’, noting Worsley’s enthusiasm and passion for story-telling. One user took to Twitter to write: “ I ADORED the 1st episode! It really felt like going on a private, insider journey of Agatha’s early years…”

A second user added: “Lucy, I absolutely love your programmes, you have such a wonderful way of presentation and I love your sense of humour “

Another user said the show evoked their younger self who spent days on end reading and obsessing over Agatha Christie novels. Viewers are already anticipating the next episode ‘Destination Unknown’ which airs on Friday, December 2 at 9pm on BBC Two.