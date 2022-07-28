Beyonce new album leak: Renaissance reportedly leaked ahead of official Friday release

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-track album is the 40-year-old pop superstar’s first release in six years, and was due to drop officially on Friday.

But audio files circulated on social media, and accessed by US media outlet Variety, reportedly allowing some listeners early access to the songs.

The news prompted outraged responses from Beyonce’s fans – known colloquially as the Beyhive – who urged people not to share links and listen to the record before its official release.

Following the announcement of the album, she shared a striking piece of artwork showing her astride a luminescent horse, wearing only silver jewellery wrapped around her.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is expected to feature contributions from her husband Jay-Z, Drake, producer Skrillex and The-Dream.

Beyonce, who has scored three number one albums and five number one singles in the UK, has only released one single ahead of release day – the house music-influenced single Break My Soul.

It comes after she wiped all her social media accounts in June, prompting speculation that new music was on the way.

After confirming that Renaissance would arrive on July 29, Beyonce was revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.