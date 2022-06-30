News that Beyonce will is set to release a new album after a six-year hiatus was announced earlier this month by Tidal, the global music streaming platform of which her husband Jay-Z has previously owned stakes in.

In a new post to Instagram, the US pop superstar confirmed that “act i” of her highly-anticipated seventh solo studio album will be released on July 29.

The 40-year-old singer also revealed further insight into her thought process behind the album, saying: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

Beyonce has said creating her forthcoming album Renaissance allowed her to “find escape during a scary time for the world”. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty)

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.

“A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

“It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The pop superstar’s last full-length solo release was Lemonade in 2016, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number one in many countries.

In 2013, her self-titled album was released in the early hours of the morning without warning.

The singer made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce and Jay-Z had daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, and in June 2017 she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir.

Last August, Beyonce told Harpers Bazaar magazine in a rare interview that she had been been in the studio for a year and a half working on new music.

She said: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.

“One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio.