It is the fashion show which will unite Killing Eve, Queer Eye, goths and punks with Coco Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.

More than 60 garments from around the world have been brought together in Edinburgh thanks to the one thing they all have in common – the colour black.

The National Museum of Scotland’s exhibition charts the evolution of the “little black dress” over the course of a century and examines how the power of the colour black has helped shape changes in society and cultural movements.

Beyond the Little Black Dress, which runs from 1 July-29 October, features a host of classic “LBD” looks and designs, from the Chanel design that caused a sensation when it was unveiled in 1926 to 1950s cocktail dresses by Dior, a wedding dress from the “Conceptual Chic” collection launched by Zandra Rhodes at the height of the punk phenomenon in 1977 and a 1980s dress created by British designer John Galliano.

A McQueen-designed dress worn by Jodie Comer’s character Villanelle in Killing Eve, a Fiona Dealey dress worn by 1980s soul star Sade, actress Michaela Coel’s Maximilian outfit for the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards and a Christian Siriano minidress worn by Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness to the Emmy Awards four years ago.

The exhibition, which draws on the National Museum’s extensive fashion collection and includes loans from around the world, also includes work by the leading Scottish and British designers Judy R Cark, Christopher Kane, Jean Muir, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn and Gareth Pugh.

The work of cutting-edge Japanese designers is on display alongside LBD looks originally unveiled at catwalk shows by Prada, Versace and McQueen, a Theresa Coburn-designed dress worn by DJ and musician Jonny Slut, a Kane-designed “hellbound dress” for DJ Henri Bergmann and CuteCircuit’s “wearable technology.”

Beyond The Little Black Dress explores the historic interpretations and infuences of the colour black, from its links with “demonic cults and witchcraft” and religion to mourning, gender, sexuality and race.

Sustainability is among the wide-ranging issues explored in the exhibition, which features separate pieces by Pugh where he has used bin bags and plastic drinking straws, and a dress by fashion designers and climate activists VIN + OMI incorporates nettles and horsehair from Highgrove, the private residence of the King and Queen.

Beyond the Little Black Dress also tackles the impact of fast fashion and the criticism of the industry over “wasteful business models and reckless consumption,” and addresses cultural appopriation, sizeism and racism in the fashion world.

Work on the exhibition was originally instigated following the opening of a dedicated fashion gallery at the National Museum in 2016.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in the hit series 'Killing Eve,' wearing an Alexander McQueen-designed dress, which features in the National Museum of Scotland's new exhibition Beyond the Little Black Dress.

Georgina Ripley, principal curator of modern and contemporary design at the museum, said: “We wanted to think in a more considered way about our audience for fashion and have it as a fixture in our temporary exhibition programme.

"It was about choosing a subject matter that was relatable for people and an easy way in – a little black dress is something that we’re all aware of – but we would then have the freedom to take it in different directions, as well as showcase things from our own collection.

“We wanted to think a little bit differently about the little black dress and delve deeper into the contradictions that exist within the colour black.

“The pandemic meant we had to pause the exhibition, which was an opportunity for us to reflect on its content.

Model Zelda Smyth wears a Gareth Pugh dress embellished with black bin bags, which will be on display in the exhibition Beyond the Little Black Dress at the National Museum of Scotland, which runs from 1 July-29 October. Picture: David Eustace

"This garment became a lens through which you could view 100 years of social history and social change. More thany any other garment, the LBD can be held up as a mirror to society.

"We thought more about all the global issues and what people might want from a fashion exhibition, to align the exhibition to some of the conversations that were happening, putting the exhibition into the global context of how the meaning of black differs across cultural backgrounds and across faith and introducing a new theme, black futures, to enable us to tell more diverse histories and also address inconsistencies within our own collection.

"We also wanted to shift the emphasis that we already had on sustainability, to make it more explicit, as those conversations are growing all the time.”

A Christopher Kane-designed 'Hellbound Dress' worn by DJ Henri Bergmann at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London last year is part of the National Museum of Scotland's new exhibition Beyond the Little Black Dress. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Textile Conservator Yufei Xiang makes final adjustments to Coco Chanel's original 1926 'Little Black Dress' at the National Museum of Scotland prior to it going on show in the exhibition Beyond The Little Black Dress. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Richard Quinn is among the designers whose work is showcased in the National Museum of Scotland's new exhibition Beyond the Little Black Dress.Picture: Getty