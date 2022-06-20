To showcase their ninth album, the Scottish rock band will go on tour later this year. Formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, the band is made up of James Johnston, Simon Neil, and Ben Johnston.
Biffy Clyro released their ninth studio album, ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, in October of 2021. In the upcoming tour, they will be joined on stage by Architects on their upcoming tour. They’re most well-known for songs like ‘Many of Horror’, ‘Bubbles’, and ‘Mountains’ and have an active fanbase around the world.
Biffy Clyro 2022 tour in UK & Ireland dates
Biffy Clyro will travel across the UK and Ireland on their upcoming tour, visiting Glasgow early on in the list. Here are all the locations and dates in full:
- November 5th: First Direct Arena, Leeds
- November 6th: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow
- November 8th: Dublin 3 Arena
- November 9th: Belfast SSE Arena
- November 11th: Resorts World Arena Birmingham
- November 12th: O2 Arena, London
- November 14th: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
- November 15th: Windsor Hall Bournemouth.
"It’s been way too long,” said the band in a statement about the upcoming tour. “We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it.”
How to get tickets for Biffy Clyro tour 2022 in Edinburgh and Glasgow
OVO presale will start at 9am on Wednesday June 22nd, ending on Friday June 24th. General ticket sale for the Biffy Clyro tour will then start on Friday June 24th at 9am via Ticketmaster. You can find Glasgow specifically here.
What’s more, the band will be playing The Big Top in Edinburgh on Saturday June 25th. Tickets for this event are sold out, but it’s a good idea to keep an eye on Ticketmaster to see if any last-minute resales take place.