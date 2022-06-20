To showcase their ninth album, the Scottish rock band will go on tour later this year. Formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, the band is made up of James Johnston, Simon Neil, and Ben Johnston.

Biffy Clyro released their ninth studio album, ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’, in October of 2021. In the upcoming tour, they will be joined on stage by Architects on their upcoming tour. They’re most well-known for songs like ‘Many of Horror’, ‘Bubbles’, and ‘Mountains’ and have an active fanbase around the world.

Here’s what you need to know about the tour and how to get tickets for Glasgow.

Biffy Clyro 2022 tour in UK & Ireland dates

Biffy Clyro will travel across the UK and Ireland on their upcoming tour, visiting Glasgow early on in the list. Here are all the locations and dates in full:

- November 5th: First Direct Arena, Leeds

Singer and guitarist Simon Neil from the band Biffy Clyro during a concert on the Danube Island in Vienna. Photo: HERBERT P. OCZERET/AFP via Getty Images.

- November 6th: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

- November 8th: Dublin 3 Arena

- November 9th: Belfast SSE Arena

- November 11th: Resorts World Arena Birmingham

Biffy Clyro will return to Scotland at Glasgow's Hydro later this year.

- November 12th: O2 Arena, London

- November 14th: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

- November 15th: Windsor Hall Bournemouth.

"It’s been way too long,” said the band in a statement about the upcoming tour. “We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour. You will not want to miss it.”

How to get tickets for Biffy Clyro tour 2022 in Edinburgh and Glasgow

OVO presale will start at 9am on Wednesday June 22nd, ending on Friday June 24th. General ticket sale for the Biffy Clyro tour will then start on Friday June 24th at 9am via Ticketmaster. You can find Glasgow specifically here.