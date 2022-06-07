Big Top Edinburgh Concerts: James and Madness to play Ingliston, Edinburgh, everything you need to know

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

This first weekend of the inaugural season will see James, the band Morrisey called the ‘best band in the world’ play on Saturday, June 11, and Madness on Sunday, June 12. ​

Where​: ​Edinburgh's latest pop up venue, The Big Top, can be found at the Royal Highland Centre​,​ Ingliston.When: The Big Top series runs from June 10 to 25, bringing James, Madness, 50 Cent, Richard Ashcroft, Fatboy Slim, Biffy Clyro to the Capital.Who...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James frontman Tim Booth Pic: Claire Greenway/Getty Images

First up are James on Saturday, June 11, with support from Shed Seven and The K's. Doors open at 5pm and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 21. No under 14s admitted. Standing tickets cost £61.85 each, VIP tickets £87.20 each.

The second gig of the series brings Madness back to Edinburgh, with support from The Sherlocks. Doors open at 5pm and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 21. No under 14s admitted. Standing tickets cost £47.80 each, VIP tickets £73.10 each.

About James: Formed in 1982 and signed by Factory Records a year later, James have sold more than 25 million albums and had 19 top 40 UK hits, including Laid, the theme to the American Pie films, and rave-era anthem, Sit Down, which catapulted into the mainstream in 1991.

After a six year hiatus James returned with 2008’s Hey Ma, followed by The Night Before & The Morning After, La Petite Mort, Girl at the End of the World and 2018’s Living in Extraordinary Times - all Top 10 hits.

Suggs and Chrissy Boy of Madness performing Pic: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

​About Madness: Madness were one of the leading bands of the ska revival of the late '70s and early '80s, however, as their career progressed, Madness branched away from their trademark 'nutty sound' and incorporated large elements of Motown, soul, and British pop.

From 1980 to 1986 Madness spent a total of 214 weeks on the UK Singles Chart and have had 15 singles reach the UK Top 10. In 2000, Madness received the Ivor Novello Award from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors for Outstanding Song Collection.

What to expect to hear... (Although are no guarantees)

James: Sit Down, Sound, Born of Frustration, Ring the Bells, Sometimes, Whiplash and Tomorrow​.​

Madness: One Step Beyond, Baggy Trousers and It Must Be Love as well as the likes of House of Fun, Wings of a Dove and Our House.

Getting there:Bus - Lothian Buses Airlink 100, Skylink 200 and 300, service numbers 20 and 63 all drop off within a short distance of the Royal Highland Centre.

Happy Bus are also running services from across Scotland to and from The Big Top details here https://www.happybus.co.uk/

Tram - The nearest tram stop to the Royal Highland Centre is Ingliston Park & Ride, a 20-25 minute walk from the venue.

Car - The Royal Highland Centre sits off the Glasgow Road (A8) between Newbridge roundabout and the A8 airport roundabout. Parking will be available - must be booked in advance - just follow the signage. There will also be a drop off and pick up location adjacent to The Big Top.

Plane - The Royal Highland Centre is just a 10 minute walk from Edinburgh Airport .

Don’t Forget!

You must bring valid and current photographic ID with you. Acceptable forms of ID are: current UK or overseas driving license/provisional license, current UK or overseas passport

Overseas Only Valid National ID card, UK only 18+ PASS scheme card, Young Scot Cards, Ireland Age Card, Forces ID Card. Photocopies of ID documents do not count as valid ID, you must produce the original document.

A challenge 25 policy will be in operation at the gates ensuring guardians of 14 to 15-year-olds are 21 and over. Proof of age may be requested. You are encouraged to complete a guardianship form if you are attending with someone aged between 14 and 15 years old. Those who opt in will be provided with a guardianship wrist band to allow the Event Team to contact the guardian if need be.

A challenge 25 policy will also be in operation at the bars ensuring access is restricted to persons 18 and over. Proof of age may be required.

There is a ticket Limit of six tickets per person and per credit card.

Tickets:

For James’ tickets, click here

For Madness’ tickets, click here

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.