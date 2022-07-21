Bruce Springsteen UK tour: Springsteen to return to Edinburgh - as tickets go on sale

Bruce Springsteen fans in Edinburgh have snapped up tickets as ‘The Boss’ returns to the Capital for the first time in decades.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:54 am

Forty one years ago, Springsteen played two nights at Edinburgh Playhouse – his first ever gigs in Scotland.

And now The Boss is set to return to the Capital with his full band since those now-legendary shows.

The 72-year-old musical icon from New Jersey said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

    This UK leg of the tour will see Springsteen and The E Street Band perform across multiple venues around the UK including Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium.

    The legendary band will also play Birmingham Villa Park, and two special back-to-back dates in London for the American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

    These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

    Bruce Springsteen on stage at Hamdpen Park. Picture: Greg Macvean

    “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

    “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

    “See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

    The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

    The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

    Bruce Springsteen tickets Edinburgh

    Bruce Springsteen tickets in Edinburgh were available on Ticketmaster

