Catch Fife songwriter Kirsten Adamson at Voodoo Rooms before she goes to record second solo album

Kirsten Adamson.

Adamson will bring an evening of folk Americana music ahead of a planned recording session for her second solo album.

Her father was Stuart Adamson (Skids, Big Country) and her mother Alexandra, a champion Highland dancer.

With summers spent soaking up the atmosphere in Nashville with her dad and a string of leading roles in musical theatre back in the UK, the teenage Adamson’s course was set. She sang backing vocals on Big Country’s last album Driving to Damascus at age 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By 2010, she was forging her own career as a vocalist and keyboard player for indie-folkers Aberfeldy. She fronted country rockers The Gillyflowers and more recently shone as half of alt-country duo The Marriage.

She will appear on Saturday with special guests Jason McNiff and Dan Raza.