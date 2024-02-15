City fundraising gig for animal charity
Edinburgh-based charity OneKind, which campaigns against cruelty to animals, is holding a fundraising concert in the city.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 9 from 7pm at the Mash House, on Guthrie Street.
It will feature some of Edinburgh’s best musicians, such as singer Paul Sinclair and band Twisted Ends.
The newly-formed Edinburgh Popular Music Choir – a vocal group singing pop songs from across the decades – will also perform.
The ‘Fundraiser for Animals’ show cost £8 and can be bought on the door or at the website www.onekind.org.
All proceeds will go to the charity.
OneKind director Bob Elliot said: “Our charity effects positive change for animals through high-profile campaigns, political lobbying, investigations, public education and promoting compassionate living.
“We are very excited about our fundraising live music event in Edinburgh, especially as all proceeds will go towards campaigning to end cruelty to animals.”