Funnyman best known for co-writing Blackadder and The Young Ones coming to Edinburgh

Ben Elton has announced his first UK and Ireland stand-up shows in five years – and the comedy legend will visit Edinburgh as part of the tour.

The 54-date tour titled Authentic Stupidity will kick off at York Barbican on September 1 next year and will see him travel across the UK, including venues in Brighton, Bristol, Sheffield, Newcastle and Cambridge. The tour visits Edinburgh's Queen's Hall on September 3, 2024.

Dubbed ‘the undisputed godfather of modern stand-up’, the comedian best known for co-writing Blackadder and The Young Ones will perform his last show at the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End on November 18.

Comedy legend Ben Elton visits Edinburgh's Queen's Hall on September 3, 2024.

Elton, 64, said: “The verdict’s in! Humanity is thick! Homo halfwit. The idiot branch of the ape family! We need signs to tell us to step off escalators, we elect gibbering fools to lead us and now we’ve invented artificial intelligence which is actually going to replace us!

“I’ve spent 45 years in comedy exploring the outer limits of human idiocy and my mission has never been more timely. Forget AI! It’s AS we need to be worrying about.”

It comes after Elton described Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a “mendacious, narcissistic sociopath” earlier this year.

Elton won a Bafta Award in 1990 for comedy series Blackadder Goes Forth, and again in 2023 for comedy entertainment programme following his one-off revival of Friday Night Live, which aired on Channel 4.

He also wrote the original script for We Will Rock You, which features Queen’s most recognisable songs, and starred as the Rebel Leader in its return to the London Coliseum this summer – two decades after its debut.