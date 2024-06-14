Daniel Bedingfield: AI Hits the Right Notes, Captures My Musical Soul

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a surprising endorsement of artificial intelligence in the music industry, British pop star Daniel Bedingfield has fully supported using AI to create new songs. The singer, best known for his 2001 hit "Gotta Get Thru This," says AI can encapsulate the true essence and "soul" of an artist's music. AI in music creation involves algorithms that analyze an artist's existing work to understand their style and then generate new compositions based on that understanding.

Bedingfield, 44, made these comments at an "AI, Music, and The Human Spirit" event, a groundbreaking conference organized by the University of Southampton and held at the prestigious Royal Society in London. The event aimed to explore the intersection of AI and music, and Bedingfield's participation and endorsement of AI's role in music creation were significant highlights.

"I've spent the last few days making a new drum and bass album using AI which is better than any D&B I've created in 20 years," Bedingfield stated. "I recorded my vocals and some music and put it into AI – it did the rest of it with so much of my soul because it's based on the DNA of my songs."

The "Gotta Get Thru This" hitmaker believes AI will be "brutal" for many musicians as it disrupts traditional music creation processes. However, he argues it ultimately democratizes music by putting "unrestricted and unfettered creativity" into the hands of new and upcoming artists.

Bedingfield contrasted AI's capabilities with legendary artists like Stevie Wonder and Prince, who were renowned for their abilities to play instruments, produce, and complete songs entirely by themselves. "But now AI puts this unrestricted and unfettered creativity into the hands of lots of young and upcoming artists," he said.

The singer, who recently founded the tech startup Hooks to create AI-generated music and video content, proclaimed this as "the most disruptive moment in music history." He claimed, "You can create songs – good songs – in 20 seconds" with AI's assistance.

Bedingfield's effusive praise for AI seems to be driven by his belief that the technology can authentically capture an artist's creative essence. "It did the rest of it with so much of my soul because it's based on the DNA of my songs," he said of the AI-assisted drum and bass album.

The pop star did, however, sound a warning for music creators who fail to embrace AI. "I think that it's over for writers and producers unless they start working with AI as a tool," he cautioned.

While Bedingfield's endorsement of AI is likely to raise eyebrows in the music world, he is not alone among artists exploring its creative potential. In recent years, several musicians have experimented with AI-generated songs, lyrics, and even entire albums created with artificial intelligence's assistance.

The recipient of seven Grammy Awards and a Latin Grammy Award, pop star Will.i.am with Sachin Dev Duggal voiced for AI and music in a tech conference at Davos. He contended that AI will decentralize and democratize the production of music and its consumption. His brace for AI and music will be witnessed in The Edinburgh TV Festival 2024.

