Edinburgh actor Mark Bonnar's time on The Celebrity Traitors has come to an end after a nail-biting round table showdown saw his fate left up to chance.

The Line of Duty actor - who was a faithful on the show - came under suspicion on Wednesday night's episode after his fellow contestants accused him of being over dramatic.

Rugby player Joe Marler led the charge, after having said his acting skills would allow him to 'slip into the role of a traitor' easily. Traitor Alan Carr also targeted the 56-year-old actor after seeing an opportunity to get rid of another faithful.

As a result, his name appeared on the slates of four of his fellow contestants who believed he was one of the traitors conspiring to 'murder' the faithfuls and steal the grand prize.

Four contestants also voted for historian David Olusoga who, despite also being a faithful, raised suspicion after he accused Joe Marler of dominating discussions.

Edinburgh actor Mark Bonnar has been banished from The Celebrity Traitors. | AFP via Getty Images

The tie saw contestants told to vote again, with those who hadn't voted for either Mark or David forced to choose one of the pair. But the second vote resulted in another draw, meaning the decision was left to chance - the first time it has happened in the history of the hit series.

Viewers waited with bated breath for Thursday's episode to see how the decision would be made and who would become the fourth faithful to be banished from the game.

And tonight’s episode saw presenter Claudia Winkleman bring two wooden chests to the table - one of which contained a life-saving shield. She explained that the player who opened the empty chest would leave the game.

David chose between the chests first and Mark was left devastated when he opened his and found it empty.

Addressing the rest of the group ahead of revealing his identity, he said: “I think you’re all brilliant and I’ve had honestly the best time with all of you and thank you for making it so memorable.”

But he then said: “I am and always have been and always wanted to be a faithful.”

Mark is the eighth faithful to leave the game, with the group having failed so far to catch any of the three traitors; Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr and Cat Burns.