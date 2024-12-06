Edinburgh-based alt-pop trio Racecar return with their new single, Whenever I, out today, ahead of their second album which is due out early next year.

The new track not only reflects on life’s crossroads and missed chances, but also marks the announcement of their second album, Pink Car, set for release on March 7, 2025.

Inspired by a chance reunion between old friends, Whenever I is a reflective, storytelling ballad that balances raw vulnerability with sweeping, Springsteen-inspired melodies.

Fronted by the band’s signature sound, which draws from influences like The Killers, Shania Twain, and Meatloaf, the track explores themes of nostalgia, love, and the enduring passage of time.

Edinburgh-based alt-pop trio Racecar. | Danielle Bakkes

"Writing this song was about capturing the bittersweet tension of looking back at what could’ve been," explained bass player Calum Mason.

"It’s rooted in universal feelings—choices made, lives lived, and the quiet wonder of what it’s all been about. For me, it’s deeply personal, especially the lyric: ‘And like you, I wonder, just what it’s all and ever been about’.

“It’s a sentiment I carry from my late grandfather, who said something similar years ago, and his words have stayed with me ever since."

The forthcoming album, Pink Car, continues the trio’s signature fusion of alt-pop, rock, and nostalgic storytelling, following their debut LP, Orange Car.

Edinburgh band Racecar are childhood friends Izzy Flower, Robin Brill and Calum Mason. | Danielle Bakkes

Pink Car delves deeper into the delicate trade-off between independence and commitment, dreams and reality. Fans can also expect a special album party in late spring 2025, where the band will celebrate its release.

Comprising childhood friends Izzy Flower, Robin Brill and Calum Mason, Edinburgh band Racecar were officially formed in 2021 after the band had been tentatively sending demos back and forth.

An intensive two-week stint in Izzy's mum's living room gave rise to Orange Car later that year, and the album was officially released in 2022. Since then the band have gone from strength to strength, captivating listeners with their creatively kaleidoscopic material.