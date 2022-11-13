Edinburgh-based experimental five-piece Redolent have this week released their new single ‘Extreme Mood Swings’; an honest and intelligent electronic pop song that the band simply describe as “quite mental health-y”.

Lead singer Robin Herbert’s hushed vocals, coupled with a soft, driving drum beat and Redolent’s own signature distinctive production takes the listener on an enthralling sonic journey.

Lyrically, the song is a brutally honest and relatable portrait of those times in our lives that we can all struggle with. Speaking about the song’s lyrics, Robin explained: “A lot of the lines are soundbites of things I’ve heard or have been said to me when myself or a pal has been in a bad way. The line ‘is he alright, has he taken something?’ is a question I’ve heard echoed a few times in public over the years, if any of us have been struggling outwardly. The song is really about making light of some of those wee ugly times.”

Out now on their new label home Columbia Records, ‘Extreme Mood Swings’ follows recent single ‘Space Cadet’ and their debut ‘Make Big Money Fast Online’. Fronted by brothers Danny and Robin Herbert, alongside drummer Andrew Turnbull, bassist Robbie White and Alice Hancock on live samplers, the five-piece band write songs that are modern Scottish snapshots of times in their lives.

Self-produced and led by one half of the sibling front-duo Danny, who incidentally engineers at Post Electric Studios (the recording studio run by Idlewild’s Rod Jones), the band consider Tom Vek, Animal Collective, Clairo, king krule, Young Fathers, Dijon and Mount Kimbie some of their biggest musical influences.

“I’m a big fan of high energy and speed when I’m making music; I like trying to be in the record as much as possible,” explained Danny. “It’s like a giant freight-train with no brakes.”

The band have also released a video to accompany the single release.

