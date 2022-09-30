The start of Black History Month kicks off this weekend and will be celebrated throughout the United Kingdom, including in Edinburgh.

The theme for 2022 is ‘Time for Change: Action Not Words,’ which includes tackling racism, reclaiming Black history, and ensuring Black people, their histories, and their stories are included and represented all year round.

There is usually a crowded calendar of activities organised by the city council or local organisations across the city, ranging from arts performances to discussions to cinema screenings.

While its origins can be traced back to the 1920s in the United States, the UK version was launched in 1987 in London, largely as a result of local community activism that challenged racism in British society.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual month-long celebration honours Black people, culture, and achievements in the country and around the world.

Here’s what you can expect during Black History Month in Edinburgh.

Black History Month 2022 is now underway in the UK including Scotland.

What’s on during Black History Month in Edinburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black History Month Event

Where: University of Edinburgh

When: October 13, 2022

Acclaimed historian Hakim Adi demonstrates in his new book ‘African and Caribbean People in Britain: A History’, that from the very beginning, from the moment humans first stood on this rainy isle, there have been African and Caribbean men and women set at Britain’s heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the event on Black History Month’s website .

Youssou N’dour

Where: The Exchange

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: October 15, 2022

Youssou N’dour is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician and activist. With a career spanning for more than 40 years, N’Dour is one of the most celebrated African musicians in history.

His mix of traditional Senegalese mbalax with other influences ranging from Cuban rumba to pop, jazz, and soul has won him an international fan base of millions around the world.

Rolling Stone magazine described him as, “perhaps the most famous singer alive” in Senegal and much of Africa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the event on Black History Month’s website .

Lost in Music

Where: Capital Theatres

When: October 23, 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time, from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind and Fire, Sister Sledge, and Chic.

Find out more about the event on Black History Month’s website .

GCPH Halloween Screening: Tales from the Hood (1995)

Where: Grassmarket Community Centre 86 Candlemaker Row

Advertisement Hide Ad

When: October 26, 2022

A horror-comedy anthology unlike anything you will have seen before, focusing upon a quartet of urban legends affecting Black American life.

Find out more about the event on Black History Month’s website .

Dance Around The World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where: Capital Theatres

When: October 28, 2022

Aimed at children from P4 to P7, these creative sessions are the perfect way to end the school week. Each week, we’ll go on an adventure to a new country, enjoy a workshop inspired by traditional dance styles and try tasty new snacks.

Find out more about the event on Black History Month’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ode to Maud

Where: National Library of Scotland George IV Bridge

When: October 27, 2022

Maud Sulter [1960 – 2008] was a Scottish-Ghanaian woman artist born in the Glasgow Gorbals. Maud had an extremely diverse output of artistry; writing, image-making, curating, filmmaking, and sound. Her significance on multiple fronts – as a Black Scottish, Black British, African, Ghanian, queer, working class and female artist has until recently largely gone uncelebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about the event on Black History Month’s website .

Neville Staple

When: October 29, 2022

Where: Liquid Room

Advertisement Hide Ad

With special guest Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels 2-Tone music ‘Legend’ Neville Staple, ‘From the Specials’, also known as the ‘Original Rude Boy’ celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Ghost Town, one of the most iconic hit songs of the 1980’s, with an exclusive 2Tone party tour.