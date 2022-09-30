Edinburgh Black History Month 2022: list of events including film screenings, art performances, talks
The annual month-long event is designed to celebrate Black people, culture and achievements both in this country and across the world.
The start of Black History Month kicks off this weekend and will be celebrated throughout the United Kingdom, including in Edinburgh.
The theme for 2022 is ‘Time for Change: Action Not Words,’ which includes tackling racism, reclaiming Black history, and ensuring Black people, their histories, and their stories are included and represented all year round.
There is usually a crowded calendar of activities organised by the city council or local organisations across the city, ranging from arts performances to discussions to cinema screenings.
While its origins can be traced back to the 1920s in the United States, the UK version was launched in 1987 in London, largely as a result of local community activism that challenged racism in British society.
Here’s what you can expect during Black History Month in Edinburgh.
What’s on during Black History Month in Edinburgh
Black History Month Event
Where: University of Edinburgh
When: October 13, 2022
Acclaimed historian Hakim Adi demonstrates in his new book ‘African and Caribbean People in Britain: A History’, that from the very beginning, from the moment humans first stood on this rainy isle, there have been African and Caribbean men and women set at Britain’s heart.
Youssou N’dour
Where: The Exchange
When: October 15, 2022
Youssou N’dour is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, musician and activist. With a career spanning for more than 40 years, N’Dour is one of the most celebrated African musicians in history.
His mix of traditional Senegalese mbalax with other influences ranging from Cuban rumba to pop, jazz, and soul has won him an international fan base of millions around the world.
Rolling Stone magazine described him as, “perhaps the most famous singer alive” in Senegal and much of Africa.
Lost in Music
Where: Capital Theatres
When: October 23, 2022
Relive some of the greatest songs of all time, from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind and Fire, Sister Sledge, and Chic.
GCPH Halloween Screening: Tales from the Hood (1995)
Where: Grassmarket Community Centre 86 Candlemaker Row
When: October 26, 2022
A horror-comedy anthology unlike anything you will have seen before, focusing upon a quartet of urban legends affecting Black American life.
Dance Around The World
Where: Capital Theatres
When: October 28, 2022
Aimed at children from P4 to P7, these creative sessions are the perfect way to end the school week. Each week, we’ll go on an adventure to a new country, enjoy a workshop inspired by traditional dance styles and try tasty new snacks.
Ode to Maud
Where: National Library of Scotland George IV Bridge
When: October 27, 2022
Maud Sulter [1960 – 2008] was a Scottish-Ghanaian woman artist born in the Glasgow Gorbals. Maud had an extremely diverse output of artistry; writing, image-making, curating, filmmaking, and sound. Her significance on multiple fronts – as a Black Scottish, Black British, African, Ghanian, queer, working class and female artist has until recently largely gone uncelebrated.
Neville Staple
When: October 29, 2022
Where: Liquid Room
With special guest Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels 2-Tone music ‘Legend’ Neville Staple, ‘From the Specials’, also known as the ‘Original Rude Boy’ celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Ghost Town, one of the most iconic hit songs of the 1980’s, with an exclusive 2Tone party tour.
Find out more about it on Black History Month’s website.