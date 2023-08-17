Edinburgh singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt will be taking to the stage in her hometown later this month – and tickets for the intimate gig are free.

The 29-year-old star will be heading to Cowgate venue The Three Sisters on Thursday August 31, as part of Magners Irish Cider’s summer of music series, Secret Cider Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Balerno High School pupil Nina, whose hits include The Best You Had and Stay Out, burst onto the music scene in 2012 and now has three albums to her name. As well as producing her own music, she has written songs for the likes of Jessie Ware, Olivia Holt and The Shires.

Edinburgh singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt will play a free gig at Edinburgh's The Three Sisters on Thursday, August 31.

Speaking ahead of the gig, Nina said: It's always great to be playing back in the home town. I’m really excited to play such a fun intimate venue with Magners.”

In addition to performances from Nina and other artists, fans can expect to enjoy secret experiences and giveaways, as well as refreshing Magners and Cider Garden cocktails from the brand’s secret serves bar. Mural artist Barry will also be on hand, creating a live installation at the Edinburgh event.

This year, Magners has partnered with the Bee Friendly Trust and will be donating money to help the charity with its work supporting honey bees and pollinators which are facing decline. Bees, through their pollination, are a vital part of Magners cider making process at its orchards in Clonmel, which is known as the Valley of Honey in Gaelic. There will be opportunities at each of the gigs for attendees to donate, helping Magners fundraise for this incredibly worthwhile cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Fraser, assistant brand manager for Magners, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate our Secret Cider Garden tour in Edinburgh with Nina Nesbitt – it’s going to be extra special with it being Nina’s hometown. Tickets are limited so we’d encourage people to be quick.

“Summer is all about enjoying good times with friends and family and we’re inviting people to do just that at our Secret Cider Garden sessions where they can experience an evening of entertainment and refreshing drinks while celebrating some of the fantastic artists and music genres the country has to offer.”