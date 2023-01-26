Calling all aging cool kids – for one night only, come and dance to the best indie rock music the Noughties had to offer.

Hosted at the iconic Wee Red Bar (hidden in the grounds of Edinburgh College of Art), the soundtrack to this nostalgic club night will kick off in January 2001, when The Strokes released their Modern Age EP in the UK.

Said by some to be the catalyst for an indie revolution, the record left a mark on the world – and on the deluge of guitar bands who dominated dance floors, the charts, and our hearts for close to a decade afterwards.

The DJs will have all bases covered, from The Kooks to The Klaxons.

Whether you liked Kings of Leon before they got a haircut, were brokenhearted when The Libertines split (the first time around), or discovered Arctic Monkeys on MySpace, this is the night out for you.

Is This It? Saturday, 28 January 2023 - 11pm to 3am, Wee Red Bar, 74 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh. Tickets £3 in advance (including booking fees) - available via Eventbrite. £5 on the door. Over 18s only (please bring ID). All profits will be donated to the Scottish Association for Mental Health